SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for May 3 through May 10.
Ellalouise Patricia Bunot: A girl born May 3, 2023, to Jordan and Elizabeth Bunot of Rock Springs.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Wyoming... Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. .Above normal temperatures continue through the week with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the Green River around La Barge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Green River near La Barge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying agricultural land next to gage. At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water. Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water (less than 1 foot deep). At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe and more widespread. At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station) is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around 8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for May 3 through May 10.
Ellalouise Patricia Bunot: A girl born May 3, 2023, to Jordan and Elizabeth Bunot of Rock Springs.
Odyn Kayde Davis: A boy born May 8, 2023, to Zac Davis and Kate Laney of Green River.
Emily Jay Shillcox: A girl born May 9, 2023, to Zeb and Kaitlyn Shillcox of Green River.
Jamie Cove Ived Macey: A boy born May 10, 2023, to Lillian Chandler and Wesley Macey of Lyman.
Oakley Reign McCarrel: A girl born May 10, 2023, to Vanessa Oliva and Steven McCarrel of Rock Springs.
Tyler Daniel McCarrel: A boy born May 10, 2023, to Vanessa Oliva and Steven McCarrel of Rock Springs.
Dakota Lynn Stockburger: A girl born May 12, 2023, to Madisen Danzl and Justin Stockburger of Rock Springs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.