SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. 

Zoey Marie Andre: A girl born Aug. 16, 2021, to Nickole and Scott Andre of Rock Springs.

Jamison Reese Platzer: A boy born Aug. 18, 2021, to Heather and Reese Platzer of Rock Springs.

Elijah Paul Buller: A boy born Aug. 20, 2021, to Alexandra Click and Tyler Buller of Green River.

Jason Zhang: A boy born Aug. 23, 2021, to Jerry Zhang and Angela Chan of Rock Springs.

Aria Leerain Householder: A girl born Aug. 23, 2021, to Jaylee Shalata and Jordan Householder of Rock Springs.

Cole Ronald Walker: A boy born Aug. 28, 2021, to Annie and Jared Walker of Rock Springs. 

Valicity Rose Swensen: A girl born Aug. 28, 2021, to Jake and Venetia Swensen of Rock Springs.

Noah James Searle: A boy born Aug. 30, 2021, to Tayden and Katie Searle of Rock Springs.

Briggs LaVoy Maycock: A boy born Aug. 31, 2021, to Jayci and Tristen Maycock of Rock Springs.

Liam Wesley Austin: A boy born Sept. 1, 2021, to Sierra Whittaker and Wesley Austin of Rock Springs. 

Ximena Loredo: A girl born Sept. 4, 2021, to Kathleen Loredo of Rock Springs.

Rosco Robert Revelli: A boy born Sept. 6, 2021, to Joey and Haley Revelli of Rock Springs. 

Quintin Steven Bell: A boy born Sept. 10, 2021, to Josh and Makia Bell of Rock Springs.

 

