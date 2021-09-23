Births for Aug. 14 to Sept. 10, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Zoey Marie Andre: A girl born Aug. 16, 2021, to Nickole and Scott Andre of Rock Springs.Jamison Reese Platzer: A boy born Aug. 18, 2021, to Heather and Reese Platzer of Rock Springs.Elijah Paul Buller: A boy born Aug. 20, 2021, to Alexandra Click and Tyler Buller of Green River.Jason Zhang: A boy born Aug. 23, 2021, to Jerry Zhang and Angela Chan of Rock Springs.Aria Leerain Householder: A girl born Aug. 23, 2021, to Jaylee Shalata and Jordan Householder of Rock Springs.Cole Ronald Walker: A boy born Aug. 28, 2021, to Annie and Jared Walker of Rock Springs. Valicity Rose Swensen: A girl born Aug. 28, 2021, to Jake and Venetia Swensen of Rock Springs.Noah James Searle: A boy born Aug. 30, 2021, to Tayden and Katie Searle of Rock Springs.Briggs LaVoy Maycock: A boy born Aug. 31, 2021, to Jayci and Tristen Maycock of Rock Springs.Liam Wesley Austin: A boy born Sept. 1, 2021, to Sierra Whittaker and Wesley Austin of Rock Springs. Ximena Loredo: A girl born Sept. 4, 2021, to Kathleen Loredo of Rock Springs.Rosco Robert Revelli: A boy born Sept. 6, 2021, to Joey and Haley Revelli of Rock Springs. Quintin Steven Bell: A boy born Sept. 10, 2021, to Josh and Makia Bell of Rock Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now RSPD arrests two for auto burglaries and stolen vehicles Man survives and recovers after rescue from truck fire Chapter L of Wyoming P.E.O. celebrates 100 years Sweetwater County carrying heavy COVID-19 burden Bucking statewide trend, Teton County GOP still accepts Liz Cheney as a Republican Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.