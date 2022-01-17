Image one

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: 

Blakely Chick: A girl born Dec. 15, 2021, to Jennifer Chick of Rock Springs. 

Mia Lyn Williams: A girl born Dec. 16, 2021, to Kolby and Tinycia Williams of Rock Springs. 

Trysten Killian Jameson Doust: A boy born Dec. 17, 2021, to Ashlie and Raven Doust of Rock Springs. 

Wylder Hayes Fornengo: A boy born Dec. 17, 2021, to Damond Fornengo and Heather Swensen of Rock Springs. 

Kaysan Ryan Brown: A boy born Dec. 21, 2021, to Stephen and Kelsey Brown of Rock Springs. 

Evelyn Marie Fitzgerald: A girl born Dec. 22, 2021, to Adam and Kayla Fitzgerald of Rock Springs. 

Aria-Jo Diane Wohletz: A girl born Dec. 22, 2021, to Mollie and Christopher Wohletz Jr. of Rock Springs. 

Runa Brenee Fryer: A girl born Dec. 23, 2021, to Baylee and Zachary Fryer of Green River. 

Slade Vander Hansen: A boy born Dec. 26, 2021, to Eric and Samantha Hansen of Rock Springs. 

Huxtin Hayes Mandros: A boy born Dec. 28, 2021, to Dustin and Alycia Mandros of Green River. 

Emily Rae Roa Hansen: A girl born Dec. 29, 2021, to Ben and Cami Hansen of Rock Springs. 

Chad Michael Marse: A boy born Jan. 1, 2022, to Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus