SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

Blakely Chick: A girl born Dec. 15, 2021, to Jennifer Chick of Rock Springs.

Mia Lyn Williams: A girl born Dec. 16, 2021, to Kolby and Tinycia Williams of Rock Springs.

Trysten Killian Jameson Doust: A boy born Dec. 17, 2021, to Ashlie and Raven Doust of Rock Springs.

Wylder Hayes Fornengo: A boy born Dec. 17, 2021, to Damond Fornengo and Heather Swensen of Rock Springs.

Kaysan Ryan Brown: A boy born Dec. 21, 2021, to Stephen and Kelsey Brown of Rock Springs.

Evelyn Marie Fitzgerald: A girl born Dec. 22, 2021, to Adam and Kayla Fitzgerald of Rock Springs.

Aria-Jo Diane Wohletz: A girl born Dec. 22, 2021, to Mollie and Christopher Wohletz Jr. of Rock Springs.

Runa Brenee Fryer: A girl born Dec. 23, 2021, to Baylee and Zachary Fryer of Green River.

Slade Vander Hansen: A boy born Dec. 26, 2021, to Eric and Samantha Hansen of Rock Springs.

Huxtin Hayes Mandros: A boy born Dec. 28, 2021, to Dustin and Alycia Mandros of Green River.

Emily Rae Roa Hansen: A girl born Dec. 29, 2021, to Ben and Cami Hansen of Rock Springs.

Chad Michael Marse: A boy born Jan. 1, 2022, to Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River.