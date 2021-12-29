Births for Nov. 23 to Dec. 11, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:Willow Laurle Jones: A girl born Nov. 23, 2021, to Ian Jones and Jessica Baler of Rock Springs. Owen Russell Millemon: A boy born Nov. 23, 2021, to Cody and Brooke Millemon of Rock Springs. Lydia Marie Petty: A girl born Nov. 24, 2021, to Kayle and Liberty Petty of Rock Springs. Nelise Jane Montgomery: A girl born Nov. 24, 2021, to Nicholas and Brittney Montgomery of Green River. Henry Bela Birmingham V: A boy born Nov. 24, 2021, to Brittany Lowest and HB Birmingham of Green River. Arlo Leo Lloyd: A boy born Nov. 26, 2021, to Megan Pope and Austin Lloyd of Rock Springs.EmmaLynn Irene Shale: A girl born Nov. 28, 2021, to Dwaine and Esther Shale of Rock Springs. Titus Gary Zajic: A boy born Dec. 1, 2021, to Tasheena Hall and Steven Zajic of Green River. Madilyn Marie Baum: A girl born Dec. 2, 2021, to Olivia Taylor and James Baum of Rock Springs. Josie Jean Mortensen: A girl born Dec. 3, 2021, to Arron and Baylee Mortensen of Rock Springs. Onyx Kèng Reyes: A boy born Dec. 4, 2021, to Juliana Reyes of Rock Springs. Conrad Kennedy: A boy born Dec. 7, 2021, to Tyrel and Stacy Kennedy of Rock Springs. Zachary John Carroll: A boy born Dec. 11, 2021, to Stefon and Taylor Carroll of Green River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Green River Physics Tyrel Stacy Kennedy Birth Announcement Keng Reyes Taylor Carroll Zachary John Carroll Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.