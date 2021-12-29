Image one

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

Willow Laurle Jones: A girl born Nov. 23, 2021, to Ian Jones and Jessica Baler of Rock Springs. 

Owen Russell Millemon: A boy born Nov. 23, 2021, to Cody and Brooke Millemon of Rock Springs. 

Lydia Marie Petty: A girl born Nov. 24, 2021, to Kayle and Liberty Petty of Rock Springs. 

Nelise Jane Montgomery: A girl born Nov. 24, 2021, to Nicholas and Brittney Montgomery of Green River. 

Henry Bela Birmingham V: A boy born Nov. 24, 2021, to Brittany Lowest and HB Birmingham of Green River. 

Arlo Leo Lloyd: A boy born Nov. 26, 2021, to Megan Pope and Austin Lloyd of Rock Springs.

EmmaLynn Irene Shale: A girl born Nov. 28, 2021, to Dwaine and Esther Shale of Rock Springs.  

Titus Gary Zajic: A boy born Dec. 1, 2021, to Tasheena Hall and Steven Zajic of Green River. 

Madilyn Marie Baum: A girl born Dec. 2, 2021, to Olivia Taylor and James Baum of Rock Springs. 

Josie Jean Mortensen: A girl born Dec. 3, 2021, to Arron and Baylee Mortensen of Rock Springs. 

Onyx Kèng Reyes: A boy born Dec. 4, 2021, to Juliana Reyes of Rock Springs. 

Conrad Kennedy: A boy born Dec. 7, 2021, to Tyrel and Stacy Kennedy of Rock Springs. 

Zachary John Carroll: A boy born Dec. 11, 2021, to Stefon and Taylor Carroll of Green River. 

