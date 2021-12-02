SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Hadley Rachelle Woods: A girl born Sept. 14, 2021, to Cody and Valerie Woods of Rock Springs.
Rory Clifton Walker: A boy born Sept. 15, 2021, to Douglas Walker and Linzy Chamberlain of Green River.
Genesis Joy Torres: A girl born Sept. 16, 2021, to Estefania Diaz Alcaraz and Johan Torres of Rock Springs.
Mallory Ann Ryan: A girl born Sept. 16, 2021, to Thomas and Heather Ryan of Rock Springs.
Matthew John Gibson: A boy born Sept. 20, 2021, to Gary and Nicole Gibson of Green River.
Karson John Kennedy: A boy born Sept. 21, 2021, to Daniel and Jamie Kennedy of Rock Springs
Mia Tomyris Magurany: A girl born Sept. 21, 2021, to Mingyue Lu and Jarad Magurany of Rock Springs.
Elyjah James Matthew Izarruras: A boy born Sept. 22, 2021, to Kayla McCarty and Jose Izarrarus of Rock Springs.
Cora Jade Johnson: A girl born Sept. 23, 2021, to Daniel and Sandra Johnson of Rock Springs.
Emmilyn Olivia Lopez Gonzalez: A girl born Sept. 23, 2021, to Meagan and Gilberto Lopez Gonzalez of Rock Springs.
Lenix Grace Trujillo: A girl born Sept. 24, 2021, to Casey and Skyler Trujillo of Green River.
Percy Dee Ray Robertson: A boy born Sept. 26, 2021, to Willow Lamorie and Chandlar Robertson of Green River.
Masen Taylor Chavez: A boy born Sept. 27, 2021, to Pamela and Lupe Chavez of Rock Springs.
Jeffrey Caleb Chestnut: A boy born Sept. 28, 2021, to Jeffrey and Brenda Chestnut of Rock Springs.
Jace Alan Tomich: A boy born Oct. 3, 2021, to Ralynne and Joseph Tomich of Rock Springs.
Genevieve L. White: A girl born Oct. 4, 2021, to Elizabeth White and Abraham Reyes of Green River.
Ellie Laura Addison Murphy: A girl born Oct. 5, 2021, to Delaney and Adam Murphy of Green River.
Chevelle Dawn Johnson: A girl born Oct. 6, 2021, to T.J. and Haley Johnson of Green River.
Presley Harper Swenson: A girl born Oct. 7, 2021, to Jordan and Tanisha Swenson of Rock Springs.
Taelyn June Griffiths: A girl born Oct. 11, 2021, to Chris and Hailey Griffiths of Green River.
Eli Richard Vasa: A boy born Oct. 12, 2021, to Korey and Cassie Vasa of Rock Springs.
Elliott Levi Ray Bedsworth: A boy born Oct. 13, 2021, to Sabrina Mora and David Becksworth of Rock Springs.
Grayson Jake Potter: A boy born Oct. 16, 2021, to Mikayla and Cameron Potter of Rock Springs.
Olivia Kristine Sell: A girl born Oct. 20, 2021, to Andrew and Kristine Sell of Rock Springs.
Breklynn Sage Jeppesen: A girl born Oct. 22, 2021, to Billy and Hailey Jeppesen of Green River.
Mayven Mae Palmer: A girl born Oct. 27, 2021, to Andrea Amezcoa and Kaycee Palmer of Rock Springs.
Theodora Marie Rose Courtney: A girl born Oct. 29, 2021, to Caitlyn Alter and Thomas Courtney of Rock Springs.
Ashton Juliana Miller: A girl born Oct. 30, 2021, to Amaya Bennett and Alex Miller of Rock Springs.
Andrik Oscar Ditton: A boy born Nov. 1, 2021, to Jason and Deidre Ditton of Rock Springs.
Brexlee Kimberly McArthur: A girl born Nov. 5, 2021, to Melissa McArthur of Rock Springs.
Brynzlee Nicole Kennis: A girl born Nov. 8, 2021, to Brittany Newman and Alec Kennis of Rock Springs.
McKenna Drew Harrison: A girl born Nov. 10, 2021, to Jon and Natalie Harrison of Rock Springs.
River Michael Layton: A boy born Nov. 11, 2021, to Bailey Layton and McKayla Cuthbertson of Rock Springs.
Hazley Ann Froats: A girl born Nov. 14, 2021, to Hayley Hernandez and Nicholas Froats of Green River.
Ezekiel Preston Quigley: A boy born Nov. 17, 2021, to Alex and Alejandra Quigley of Green River.