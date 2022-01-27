ROCK SPRINGS — The Bittersweet Bombshells, a roller derby team located in Rock Springs, has been hard at work preparing for their upcoming season.
Miranda Riggs, who uses ‘MirDuh” as her derby name, started the team with Cara “Caraxe” Kelsey in 2013.
“We both ended up moving back from Laramie and realized that we needed a team located here in Rock Springs. It has been such an important part of my life since I started playing.
“I’ve been playing roller derby since 2010 and I have loved every second of it. Derby has helped me to become a strong and confident woman.”
Roller derby is a contact sport that teams play while skating around a rink.
“When describing what exactly roller derby is, I like to explain it as like hockey and football got together and made a hybrid sport,” Tara “Tarawrist” Stewart said. “Instead of having balls of pucks, we use people to play our sport. People pass through in order to score points for their team.
“The blockers on the team use their bodies to block opponents from getting through.”
Roller derby is a contact sport and there are five players for each team on the track at one time. There are four blockers and a jammer, with the jammer being the one to score the points.
Each team plays offense and defense at the same time.
In roller derby, a game is called a “bout” and lasted for one hour. A player can get up to seven penalties before fouling out of the bout.
“Roller derby is a full contact sport but it’s all about making sure we are doing it safely,” Stewart said. “If you are constantly elbowing your opponents and being overly aggressive, you are going to end up spending a lot of time in the penalty box.”
The Bittersweet Bombshells are a members of the Sweetwater County Roller Derby League and play teams from Jackson, Pocatello, Gillette and Cheyenne.
“We’ve also played teams from North and South Dakota, Salt Lake and Colorado,” Shari “Chaotic Cougar” Kumer said.
“The best thing about being a member of a roller derby team is the family you form,” Riggs said. “It’s such a special sport because we all become so close that we form a sisterhood.
“Even competing against other teams is a positive experience. Everyone is so encouraging and even when it gets really competitive, we are always super proud of each other at the end of it all.”
Stewart said that players from other teams will help their opponents if they are struggling with something.
“If you compliment someone on a move that they made, they are always willing to show you how to do it. They don’t gloat about being better at it than you. They just help you learn how to get better at it.”
“We practice here at the Sweetwater Events Complex until April and then we take up practice on the ice rink at the rec center once the ice has melted,” Kumer said. “That’s also where we hold our bouts. We’re actually hoping to be able to host some bouts during the upcoming season.”
As the sport has evolved, there have been more rules and regulations to be added.
“Roller derby is definitely not like it was back in the day,” Riggs said. “Safety has definitely become more of a priority so there are certain expectations for players to meet.”
“We’re alway open to adding more team members. Recruiting isn’t a closed-door policy outside of the recruiting window we have at the beginning of the year,” Riggs said. “If someone would like to come join us, we would love to have them.
“You also don’t have to have been an athlete all your life or be a professional skater. I wasn’t before I started roller derby. If you feel like committing to it, it’s a sport that most people can pick up.”
Information about the Bittersweet Bombshells on their Facebook page “Bitter Sweet Bombshells: Sweetwater County Roller Derby” and how to become a member of the team can be found on their website, www.bittersweetbombshells.com.