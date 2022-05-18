...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
Standing in the lobby at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building are left to right, Trista Cross, maternal children health nurse lead and Natalie Boren, administrative assistant. They are inviting the community to play Kindness Bingo now through June.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Public Health has started a kindness project sponsored by local businesses to help our community recover and reconnect from the difficulties experienced over the last two years.
Sweetwater County residents are encouraged to reconnect with one another by sharing random acts of kindness and get a gift or two along the way.
The public health department is inviting everyone in the community to participate in their Kindness Blackout Bingo game, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
However, each act of kindness can be done throughout the months of May and June.
Participants can check off each task until there is a blackout. Name, address and email address must be written on the sheet and brought in to Community Nursing, 333 Broadway St. Suite 110, downtown Rock Springs.
Participants can receive a free gift and an entry in their weekly drawing. All entries will be entered into their final drawing for a bigger prize.
Drawings will be held on Fridays. Winners will be called and announced on their Facebook page.
All prizes are donated by Sweetwater County businesses invested in spreading kindness in the community.
Bingo forms can be picked up at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services, 333 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Dr., Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St., Green River City Hall, 50 E. 2nd N., Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way and Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Dr.
Natalie Boren, administrative assistant at Community Health Nursing created the game.
According to Boren, there has been a great turnout of participants so far.