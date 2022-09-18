In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from September 1982, 1992 and 2002.
1982:
The appointment of Fredrick E. (Fred) Becker as Rock Springs chief of police ended an eight-month search for a chief. Becker’s appointment by Mayor C. Keith West was approved unanimously by the City Council.
Residents had made their strong opinions known about Haddock’s Bar parking issues. An ordinance allowing the Rock Spring City Council to set up special parking zones was put into use immediately after its emergency passage. There will be no parking on White Mountain Road from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. the council voted.
Wing S. Lew of Rock Springs was among the 81 University of Denver undergraduate students named to the Dean's List for the 1982 summer quarter,
Rock Springs Mayor C Keith West and city businessman Richard Debernardi easily outdistanced their opposition Tuesday setting the stage for a November battle for the city's top post. With eight of 12 precincts reporting, West had tallied 1,946 votes compared to 905 for Debernardi.
A nationwide strike by railroad engineers has halted all movement of coal trains out of Wyoming Powder River Basin but officials say the immediate impact will be minimal. The strike started when 26,000 members of the brotherhood of locomotive engineers called the strike over what they said was a provision in a new contract for the right to strike.
President Reagan asked Congress to bring a halt to the nationwide rail strike after talks between the railroads and engineers union collapsed and a federal mediator reported no reasonable prospect of the settlement.
“The nation cannot afford a prolonged rail strike,” transportation secretary Drew Lewis told reporters after meeting the president. “It is clear that any long-term rail strike could have serious impact on the National Defense in the economy.”
Dean Stout broke the game open with a 22-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as Rock Springs High School claimed its first win of the 1982 football season, a 30-14 decision over Riverton. It was the Tigers first win in four games and the Rock Springs boys even their Western Conference record at 1-1.
A project to continue the conversion of school buses to propane fuel was continued in two steps by the Board of Trustees of School District Number One.
1992:
Paul Grube’s No.3 doubles teams came through in the clutch not once, but twice, against Cody to lift the Tigers and Lady Tigers to tennis wins at the Tiger courts.
Carl Romanowski coaches his first game as head coach of the Tigers who were 5-3 last season under Mike Lopiccolo. Lopiccolo resigned to take over as activities director at the school. Romanowski has coached at Rock Springs High School since 1981. “I feel pretty good about the first game. The kids are well prepared and are in good condition,” said Romanowski.
Marna Grubb was presented the Green River Distinguished Citizen award. She was described as an “exceptional candidate” for all the activities she is involved in as well as the “individual attention and help she has given anyone and everyone.”
Jennifer Slatcher and Libby Storm are the recipients of the 1992 fall semester book scholarships given by the womans club of Rock Springs. Mrs. Slatcher received this scholarship for part-time students. She is taking a class in computer, “Word Perfect.” Miss Storm received the scholarship for the full-time students. She plans to major in office information systems.
Rock Springs outlasted Rawlins 20-6 in high school football. Travis Tullock and Bryan Sellers scored touchdowns and Larry Demshar booted two field goals as the Tigers took a methodical win over a determined Rawliins unit.
Centennial Park on College Hill was dedicated by city officials employees and volunteers who helped make the park a reality.
Former Rock Springs artist, Don Dernovich was featured in a national art magazine called “American Artist” which is published in New York.
Rock Springs High School won the South Conference Championship in girls golf in Cody. Sarah Smith shot 95 and 93 for a 188 to take second place for the second straight year. Corinne Harwood shot 87 and 90 for 177 to take first place. Kay Fusselman shot 98 and 122 for 220 to take 6th place.
The season premiere of ABC’s “Roseanne,” showcasing the financial hard times of the Connor family was last week's most popular primetime show, according to AC Nielsen company ratings.
2002:
The money being collected for the new Sweetwater County jail is on schedule. At the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting, Chairman John Pallesen said the ½ tax which began in January has raised $2.1 million towards buildings the jail. The estimated cost to build a new jail was $9.9 million as of August 9th. The jail will be located on Highway 191 South.
Fourteen Rock Springs residents were arrested during March of Dimes Jail and Bail fundraising event. Tippy Householder was the arresting officer at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Lucille and Bill Fleming were the arresting clerks and Tom Ellis was the judge.
Abby Norman represented the state of Wyoming at the 59th national sweetheart package. She was awarded the title National Sweetheart - Miss Congeniality.
The Rock Springs City Council tabled discussion about broadcasting council meetings after a local resident petitioned for the change period resident Shirley Cukale asked the council if they would support her request to broadcast every meeting on television and radio. Cukale said she thinks it would be “neat” to have the meeting televised for people to watch.
The most jinx day of the year could not stop the Rock Springs Tigers from stomping the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 50 - 7.
The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers finished first place at the Rock Springs Invitational.
The events of September 11, 2001, touched many lives in America, including local photographer, Paul Ng. The community Fine Arts center is exhibiting “The World Trade Center: A Retrospective, 21 photographs by Ng, which were taken over the span of 14 years.