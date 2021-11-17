SWEETWATER COUNTY – In this month’s Blast from the Past series, the Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1981, 1991 and 2001 for the month of November.
Some of the highlights include the restoration of the Rock Springs Home of Coal sign, the Tigers’ title victory and Thanksgiving.
1981:
An ordinance that would increase the maximum speed limits allowed in Rock Springs school zones was considered by the Rock Springs City Council.
Wyoming State Treasurer Shirley Wittler was the guest speaker for the annual Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Nov. 6th at the Outlaw Inn. Wittler became the second woman state treasurer in Nov. 1978.
Twelve Mountain Bell retirees who had accumulated a total of 397 years of service were honored at a group retirement party.
Movies playing at the local theaters included Paternity with Burt Reynolds and The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.
In national news, Britons rejoiced over news that Princess Diana was expecting her first baby. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace just three months after 20-year-old Diana married Prince Charles.
The computer age arrived at several schools in Rock Springs. The School District No. 1 Board of Trustees saw firsthand how the program applied to subjects like mathematics, business, English as well as how computers are helping out in the district-wide food service program.
Green River resident Jim Wilcox was named Wyoming’s water treatment plant operator of the year.
White House conference delegates include quite a few high school students from around Sweetwater County. Candy Carmine, DeeAnne Stevens, Manuel Garcia, Gregg Tominc, Richard Shumate, Bernadine Craft, Holly Bugoni, Carole Verostek, Rita Thompson, Polly Johnson, and Sandra Graham were invited to the youth conference.
Rock Springs High School swimming coach Todd Dulaney was voted Western Conference coach of the year by his fellow coaches.
Local law enforcement officers were puzzled when they found a safe on a roadside about one mile south of the landfill on State Highway 373.
Thanksgiving had a special meaning for new citizens Andres Azbaleta and his brother Francisco. They invited 123 friends to a party at the Hilton Inn to celebrate the event on the day they were naturalized. Andres said, “This Thanksgiving Day, we will thank God for being in the best nation in the world where if you want to work, you can always find work.”
Movies playing at the local theaters included Paternity with Burt Reynolds, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, Carbon Copy and Raiders of the Lost Ark with Harrison Ford.
The top five songs in November 1981 were “Private Eyes” by Daryl Hall and John Oates, “Waiting For a Girl Like You” by Foreigner and “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John.
1991:
The Sweetwater County Fair Board ran a contest to rename the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
Sweetwater County Attorney Sue Kearns was the recipient of the first prosecutor award of excellence at a prosecutors’ seminar in Casper.
Rock Springs High School all-state cross country runners Darcy Fowers, Rich Hilty and Jane Harris finished in the top ten at the 1991 Wyoming Class 4A State Cross Country Championship.
Rock Springs won its second straight Wyoming Class 4A swimming championship with a rousing come-from-behind win over Cheyenne East and Laramie. Junior swimmer Amy Aldred was named Athlete of the Meet, to go along with her Athlete of the Year award. It was the first time in Rock Springs High School history that a swimmer was the recipient of both awards.
Eric Milledge earned the Professional Excellence Award. Milledge was the first Special Olympian to receive an athlete letter from School District No.1.
If finding the right size of bird is critical, buy a frozen turkey early to save the trouble of running from store to store Thanksgiving week, said Virginia Romero from the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Services.
Karen Hurd was named Most Valuable Player of the RSHS varsity volleyball team.
Rock Springs High School presented their production of the Broadway musical, “Grease.”
In national entertainment news, Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen died from AIDS. Mercury was 45.
The Lions Club Children Sight Program sponsored a turkey shoot in the White Mountain Mall with proceeds going to the program. Contestants shot at turkey targets to determine the winners.
K-Mart provided Thanksgiving dinners for 20 needy families. There was also a childrens’ tree in the store. It was decorated with names, ages and clothing sizes for the children. People picked names from the trees, registered and donated gifts for those children.
Movies playing at local theaters in November 1991 included Curley Sue, Necessary Roughness, The Addams Family, Cape Fear and Doc Hollywood.
The top songs in 1991 included “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Michael Bolton, “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started” by Bryan Adams and “Set a Drift of Memory Bliss” by P.M. Dawn.
2001:
Record-breaking contributions from the employees of Black Butte Coal Company have boosted the United Way of Sweetwater County 2001 fund-raising campaign to 10 percent of the $1,000,000 goal. More than 92 percent of Black Butte Coal employees contributed $34,000.
Students in Amy Arambel’s Community Based Instruction (CBI) Special Education class at Rock Springs High School made beaded flag pins as a fundraiser for the American Red Cross in New York.
The third time was the charm for the ½ cent special purpose excise tax to fund a new county jail.
The American flag on Dewar Drive was officially dedicated on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2001.
While the Rock Springs High School football team was on its way to a state championship victory, another Rock Springs squad was winning its own state title.
Larry Smith and Larry Clark took the Master Doubles Bowling Tournament in Casper. They took the win over a Gillette team for Rock Springs to claim victory.
The Wyoming National Guard unit from Rock Springs was activated to provide security for the airport and the National Guard Armory.
“Our mission is to reassure the public and to provide a visible presence,” said Sgt. 1st Class Roy Hansen.
The Rock Springs Coal sign received new LED lighting in place of neon lighting. With the new lighting, the sign will be cheaper to operate and harder for people to vandalize. The sign also received a fresh paint job.
Movies playing at the local theaters in November of 2001 included Harry Potter, Monsters Inc and Shallow Hal.
The top songs of November 2001 included “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback, “U Got It Bad” by Usher and “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys.