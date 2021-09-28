Sweetwater County -- In this month's Blast from the Past series, the Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1981, 1991 and 2001 for the month of October.
Some of the highlights include homecoming, post September 11, 2001 events and a story about one child's determination to walk to school.
1981:
The Postal Service defied its ratemaking watchdog Wednesday and raised the cost of a first-class stamp to 20 cents, effective November 1, 1981. Two minutes after it was announced, the move was challenged in court.
“Mommie Dearest” based on Christina Crawford’s ironically titled and much talked-about memoir of her adoptive mother, Joan Crawford, had doubtless attracted the late star’s admirers. Fans of Crawford were interested to see how Faye Dunaway carried off the role.
Traveling in pairs, clad in distinctive white shirts and black ties and wearing their hair close-cropped, young Mormon missionaries abroad were being mistaken for CIA officers.
Russ Fulghum, Judi Romero and Ben Fajardo of Rock Springs all won titles at the Wyoming State Karate Championships in Rawlins. Several other people placed high in various state events.
The Rock Springs High School Tigers knocked Lander out of the league lead with an 18-15 triumph at Tiger Stadium. Mike Lopiccolo’s Tigers got back in the thick of the Western Conference race wit the big homecoming win.
KSIT, a new Rock Springs FM radio station, was on air providing adult contemporary music for area listeners for the time in October 1981.
The East Junior High 8thgrade football team ended their season with a perfect 6-0 record. It was good enough to claim the seven-team junior high conference, according to coach Rex Dulaney.
A 17-year-old Green River High School senior was nominated to the 1981 McDonald’s All-American High School Band.
Douglas Leigh Hopkins was nominated to play in the band which will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.
1991:
Darren Robbins and Glen Culver brough home a regional title for Rock Springs to help the Tigers finish second at the Southern Wyoming Athletic Conference Regional Tennis Tournament in Cheyenne.
“I’m really pleased with the performance of all the kids. We had a great tournament,” Rock Springs tennis coach Paul Grube said.
Rock Springs got a good team effort while winning an important duel meet versus Evanston 109-77 at Evanston High School. The Lady Tigers won nine of the 12 events.
Rich Hilty and Jane Harris finished first for Rock Springs High School in boys and girls cross country at the Evanston Invitational.
The Green River City Council appointed Barbara Arnold to the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board.
Miss Arnold worked as the business manager for School District No. 2 and was also on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees.
Drilling continued in Sweetwater County. A number of wildcat operations in Southwest Wyoming indicated interest in oil and gas exploration in the area was high.
A bomb threat closed Smith’s Food King on Dewar Drive for three hours as officers from Rock Springs and Sweetwater County searched the premises.
Miss Teen Wyoming, Jacoy Berry, 15, of Rock Springs, represented the state in the 13th Annual Miss T.E.E.N. (Teens Encouraging Excellence Nationally) pageant in Kansas City, Mo.
Playing in Laramie, the Rock Springs High School volleyball varsity teams triumphed with scores of 17-15, 7-15 and 17-15.
“They played consistently aggressive thoughout the whole match,” said Coach Larry Cullins.
Paula Wonnacott spoke on the importance of recycling at a general meeting of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs at the Outlaw Inn for their first business lunch of the 1991-1992 season.
2001:
Firefighters were gaining the upper hand on five wildfires in northwestern Wyoming.
More than 240 volunteers participated in the sixth annual United Way Helping Hands Day September 8.
According to Jeff Homan, Chairman for Helping Hands Day, 29 projects were completed at more than 14 locations in Rock Springs and Green River.
Andrew Galliinger, 8, walked to school for International Walk to School Day on Oct. 2. Born with cerebral palsy, Gallinger said, “I wanted to do this for a lot of reasons.” He walked for exercise and because “all my friends were going to be there.”
Pat Dorigatti, a life-long Rock Springs resident, was one of the 11,500 Americans who carried the Olympic torch from Atlanta to Salt Lake City.
Students in the sixth-grade class of Louise Ryckman at Desert View Elementary School raised funds for the World Trade Center Disaster Fund.
People who were flying out of the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County airport needed to be aware of changes because of the attacks of Sept. 11. Rules at airports across the country changed. Security checks had increased and airlines were getting tougher on what were allowed on planes.
The Tigers concluded an unbeaten regular season with their biggest win of the year – a 27-10 victory on the road against highly-regarded Gillette. The Tigers finished the regular season campaign with an unblemished 8-0 slate.
Firefighters Kelly Kennedy and Richard Cozad were presented the 10-year service award by Mayor Paul Oblock.
Sweetwater County Community Service personnel reminded individuals of the importance of receiving flu vaccines. Groups of individuals at the highest risk of influenza-related complications were a priority for immunizations.