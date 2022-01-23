SWEETWATER COUNTY – In this month’s Blast from the Past series, the Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1982, 1992 and 2002 for the month of January.
Some of the highlights include All State Music, first babies born, Kmart going out of business and the Mark Hopkinson execution.
1982:
The highest award in Cub Scouting, the arrow of Light was presented to Brett Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Knight of Rock Springs at the Cub Scout Pack 35 December meeting at the Eagles Hall, He was also awarded the Webelos activity awards including Artist, Outdoorsman and Traveler.
Kristopher White upheld a family tradition at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County when he became the first baby born in the county in 1982.
Green River City Council adopted a resolution at their regular meeting calling for the city and three county agencies to support a proposed Greenbelt along the Green River on its course through the county.
Mountain Bell was among 22 operating companies to be sold by American telephone and Telegraph Co. in an agreement between the company and the government. Mountain Bell customers in Wyoming eventually paid for higher telephone rates.
Todd Matthew and Liesle Knight were selected to participate in the Wyoming High School All State Music Clinic and Concert in the chorus representing Rock Springs High School. The All State Chorus, Band and Orchestra presented a public concert at Kelly Walsh high school in Casper.
The Rock Springs High School girls varsity basketball team squeaked by the Wolverines 40–39.
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers came from behind to blast Worland 50-36 as Susan Carter scored 22 points the tigers improved their record to 7-3 and stayed within a game of league leading Lander.
Children were enjoying the new rope swing at Blairtown Park.
Workers at the Bridger Coal Company, east of Rock Springs were nearly finished cutting and welding a one-ton piece of abstract sculpture that would be placed near the Chamber of Commerce building at the corner of Sunset and Dewer Drive. The sculpture was designed by Terry Chambers.
Some of the movies showing at local theaters included “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with Harrison Ford, “Modern Problems” with Chevy Chase and “Time Bandits.”
The top five songs in 1982 were “Hungry Heart” by Bruce Springsteen, “Guilty” by Barbara Streisand, “The Tide is High” by Blondie, “Love on the Rocks” by Neil Diamond and “(Just) Like Starting Over” by John Lennon.
1992:
Rock Springs gained jet service to Denver at the expense of one daily flight to Salt Lake City when Frontier Airlines phased out prop-jet service in June.
Mary Louise Johnson was sworn into the Advisory Council on employment and rehabilitation December 28th by Notary Public Carolee K Lyon. Mrs Johnson's new position took effect January 1st 1992. She traveled throughout the state checking handicapped accessibility and met with other members of the council and Governor Mike Sullivan to make recommendations and determine what measures could be taken to increase employment and employability of the handicapped.
Rock Springs got back in the wind column with a 76-75 triple overtime decision over Casper Natrona. Tiger guard Cliff Andrews hit a shot from the key area with five seconds to play giving his mates the win.
Rock Springs improved to 4-0 in varsity girls basketball with a 42-38 win over Casper Natrona.
Rock Springs High School finished second at the Vernal Invitational Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in Vernal UT.
The American National bank has donated a $500 scholarship to Leslie Barnum of Rock Springs. The Hispanic Coalition chose Miss Barnum as the recipient of the scholarship.
Darin Smith was named Outstanding Wrestler for Upper Weights and Smith, Dusty Fletcher and Cody Fletcher captured individual titles at the Vernal Invitational Wrestling Tournament. The defending state champion Tigers from Rock Springs High School finished second of 15 teams.
The nation's jobless rate jumped to 7.1 percent in December the worst of the recession so far as unemployment rolls swelled to nearly 9 million. President Bush said the figures were disappointing and showed “people are hurting.”
Members of the Rock Springs Catholic school sixth grade class visited the Teton Science School in Kelly, according to RSCS principal Tracy Zuehlsdorff. Those students participating in the trip were Dan Bruner, Tricia Fortuna, Luke Geffre, Vanessa Grigg, Jered Kramer, Paul Neidringhaus, Patrick Simek, Phillip Stanton, AnnMarie Tripp and their classroom teacher Janet James.
About 30 volunteers attended their informational meeting about the Loaves and Fishes community soup kitchen. They learned how a soup kitchen functions, what regulations are necessary and what needs the volunteers could fill.
First Congregational Church of Rock Springs Pastor David Wade and his son Rik performed at a prayer vigil in Rawlins. The vigil held at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church was to protest the execution of Mark Hopkinson at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Mark Hopkinson was the first person to be executed in Wyoming in 26 years. He maintained to the end that he did not order the murder of four people. He was executed by lethal injection.
The YWCA presented their first “Equality and Diversity” noontime forum at the Park Hotel. The guest speaker was Leisel Shineberg. Shineberg spoke of her life from her time spent in Germany until she reached the United States. She spoke on how culture and racism changed her life. She said that it is a long and complicated subject and both have had a large impact on her life.
The American Disabilities Act went into effect Jan. 26, 1992 for all state and local government activities.
Some of the movies playing at local theaters in 1992 included “The Last Boy Scout” with Bruce Willis, “Father of the Bride” with Steve Martin and “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle.”
The top five songs in 1992 were “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” by PM Dawn, “Can’t Let Go” by Mariah Carey, “All 4 Love” by Color Me Badd, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” by Boyz II Men and “Black or White” by Michael Jackson.
2002:
Pledges to the 2001 United Way campaign for local health and human care programs reached $765,000. The board was optimistic about reaching the $1 million goal.
The half cent sales tax increase went into effect January 1st. The Department of Revenue reported only two businesses in the area forgot to add it to their registers on the 1st of January.
Former Rock Springs Tiger Freddie Capshaw made a run for the NAA football title as he and the University of Miami Hurricanes took on the University of Nebraska in the Rose Bowl.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints welcomed the public to use the family history center. People can research any kind of record at the center including the Wyoming census, country histories and cemetery, land, church and probate records of genealogical value.
Tiger coach Jaime Christensen was announced as the head coach for the South Team in the 2002 Shrine Bowl.
“It is really quite an honor to be named by the coaches. That was really nice,” Christensen said.
Oscar Erickson, a physical education teacher at White Mountain Junior High was named the Sweetwater Education Association Teacher of the Year for Sweetwater County School No. 1.
Tiger quarterback Matt McIntosh accepted a scholarship to play for the Jamestown College Jimmies in Jamestown, ND. Rock Springs High School head football coach Jamie Christensen said McIntosh’s ability to run an option style offense will translate well when he suits up for the Jimmies.
The rumor that Rock Springs Kmart is going to close was going around. Resident Shano Uhrig said, “It’s going to be a sad town if Kmart closes. It will leave us with Herberger’s and Wal-Mart the only places left to shop.”
From Rock Springs to Easter Island, Charlie Love has made history studying the storied area. Love, a Western Wyoming Community College archaeology professor, along with 17 students and seven other archaeologists have studied the area and made some interesting findings.
Some of the movies showing at local theaters in 2002 were “Kate and Leopold,” “Jimmy Neutron,” “Harry Potter,” “Monster Inc.,” and “Lord of the Rings.”
The top five songs in 2002 were “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias, “Get the Party Started” by Pink, “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige, “U Got It Bad” by Usher and “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback.