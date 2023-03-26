SWEETWATER COUNTY – In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from March 1983. 1993 and 2003.
March 1983:
Arlene Auble was crowned 1982-83 Outstanding Woman at the recent Alpha Kappa Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sorority Sweetheart Dinner by 1981-1982's Outstanding Woman, Diane Blazovich.
Lisa Stotler and Susan Carter teamed up to short-fuse a late Cody rally as the Rock Springs girls won their first-round game in the regional tournament at Lander Thursday afternoon 55- 44.
Sandy Pearson topped all women bowlers in the local women's Bowling Association Tournament. Rolling a nine-game scratch total of 1,711, earned her the title of 1983 champion.
Steve Case and Floyd Keller scored 41 points between them as Rock Springs thwarted Lander 57-47 in the boys regional basketball tourney in Lander.
Local Brownie Troop 110 performed with puppets in front of residents at the Kimberly Manor nursing home. Members included Autumn McMillan, Celine Meyer, Charity French, Tina Tominc, Lolita Fernandez, Kim Langford, Tiffany Benson and Michelle Easton.
The Daily Rocket Miner's carrier of the month for February was 11 year old Angela Postlethwait, a 6th grader at Desert View Elementary School.
The Amtrak passenger service will no longer be stopping in Green River and Rock Springs twice a day after Amtrak decided to cancel service in Wyoming.
The new satellite WWC campus, targeted to serve the Green River area, is located on a 35-acre site to the South of Green River.
Top three songs in 1983 were “Billie Jean,” by Michael Jackson, “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” by Culture Club and “Hungry Like a Wolf” by Duran Duran.
Movies playing at the local theaters in March of 1983 included: “The Sting II, “The ‘Entity’ “Time Rider” and “E.T.”
March 1993:
Juniors Brad Meyer and Cody Fletcher won Wyoming Class 4A wrestling state championships for Rock Springs High School at the Casper Events Center.
FMC Corporation hosted 12 engineering students from Florida A&M and Florida State Universities.
Jerry Trujillo and David Seneshale played well at their Rawlins racquetball tournament. Trujillo was second in the Men's A class. Seneshalel finished third in the Men's B Class.
The Sweetwater County Search and Rescue honored its one charter member, Louis Muir, who remained active after 30 years.
Rock Springs High School band director John Novotny was named Music Educator of the Year for 1993 at the January meeting of the Wyoming Music Educators Association at Little America in Cheyenne.
The Rock Springs Civic Center hosted a grand opening for their new batting cage.
Rock Springs High School students Annie Kurtz and Larry Demshar were named valedictorian and salutatorian. The naming of only one person to receive the honor of valedictorian is a change in policy. In the past, as many as six or seven students were identified as valedictorians.
Movies playing at local theaters in March of 1993 included “Sommersby” and “Army of Darkness.”
Top three songs in March of 1993 were “Informer,” by Snow, “Freak Me” by Silk and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre.
March 2003:
Robin Fife was presented with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's Outstanding Performance Award for the month of March. Fife is a nursing unit secretary on the medical/ surgical floor and has worked for MHSC since November 21, 1988.
Rulon Gardner, a 2000 Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic medalist and Afton, Wyoming native, presented Rock Springs High School students with a seven-step plan that, if followed, would virtually guarantee success.
Residents of Westridge Drive crowded the Rock Springs City Council chambers, most concerned that a new apartment complex will further add to the already strained traffic situation.
Mike Swensen, Tigers’ assistant basketball coach, helped lead the team against Laramie at the 4A South Region Tournament.
Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl from Salt Lake City, who vanished from her bedroom, was found Wednesday walking down a suburban Street nine months later with a drifter who had briefly worked at their family's home. The man was taken into custody and the teenager was whisked away for a reunion with her jubilant family.
Sweetwater County firefighters Nick Wales, Ernie Lemcke, Inez Keith and squad boss Aaron Gibbons headed to Texas as part of the recovery team hunting for pieces of the Columbia space shuttle.
The Green River Wolves won their third overtime game in four tries with a 46-44 victory against the Tigers in the consolation game of the 4A State Tournament at the Casper Event Center.
U.S. forces launched air strikes against “targets of military importance” in Iraq, President Bush said. He described the action as the opening salvo in an operation “to disarm Iraq, to free its people.”
Hotels and motels were near capacity, but not filled with stranded motorists, according to Dave Hanks Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce director. He said there were approximately 150 rooms after Interstate 80 closed. After a noon rush, 80 rooms remained.
After nearly 30 years Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is bracing for a major renovation in order to keep pace with the dramatic changes in health care.
Movies playing at the local theaters in March of 2003 included “Cradle 2 the Grave,” “Daredevil,” “Jungle Book 2” and “Shanghai Knights.”
The top three songs in March of 2003 were “Mesmerize,” Ja Rule featuring Ashanti, “All I Have” by Jennifer Lopez featuring LL Cool J and “In Da Club” by 50 Cent.