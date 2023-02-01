SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In this month's blast from the past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from February 1983, 1993 and 2003.
1983
Independent truckers kept rolling on Wyoming highways despite a nationwide strike called by the Independent Truckers Association. Big 18-wheel rigs could be seen filling up at the Husky station West of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Trucking Association announced it would not participate in the strike.
Playing sluggishly for three quarters, Rock Springs High School perked up late in the game and went on to defeat Rawlins in overtime at RSHS, 37-35.
Dave Schumacher scored the only basket in the overtime period as the Tigers completed a weekend sweep in Western Conference play. Rock Springs was a 5-2 in the league and 6-5 altogether after winning a rematch of last year’s state AA Championship game.
Three young members of the Rock Springs Boxing Club earned the right to fight in the national silver gloves finals at Davenport, Iowa, by winning state championships in Medicine Bow.
Rueben Trujillo, 12, repeated as champion while teammates Tom Neville, 10, and Ray Ward, 13, won state crowns for the first time.
The old McCurtain Motors building at 249 C St. will be torn down and replaced with a small parking lot and park, according to the Rock Springs public works director Glenn Sugano.
Amtrak once again considered eliminating rail service in Wyoming. Amtrack would reroute the Chicage-San Fransico passenger train into Denver and Rio Grande tracks from Denver to Salt Lake via Grand Junction, Colorado. The train was using Union Pacific tracks from Denver to Ogden.
Mount St. Helens erupted again building a new mount of lava on the 700-foot-high dome in the volcano’s crater and shooting an ash plume up about 15,000 feet.
For the first time in five years, the price of gasoline dropped to below the dollar a gallon mark.
Movies that were popular in 1983 included E.T. , “Sacred Ground” and “Kiss Me Goodbye.”
1993:
Geralyn Vinson was February’s Employee of the Month at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Vinson was the head nurse on the medical floor at the hospital.
Kendra Braden danced in the Utah Ballet’s Valentine Ballet, which was presented by the Community Fine Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 1993 at the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
Youth home officials have announced the completion of the land leasing process for the new youth crisis shelter to be located at the corner of Sweetwater Drive and Reagan Avenue.
Alan Keller, Rock Springs High School theater director, was honored with the Presidential Award for outstanding service as a board member of the Rocky Mountain Theatre association.
The Rock Springs girls basketball team used strong pressure defense to defeat the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 43-25.
Popular movies in 1993 included “The Bodyguard” with Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, “The Vanishing” and “Nowhere to Run.”
2003:
Sgt. William A. Doak signed on for his third tour of active duty with the U.S. Army. He is a former member of the 1041st Engineer Company, Wyoming National Guard and was serving with the Combat Engineers 555th regiment at Fort Lewis, WA.
Members of the high desert riders made a $1000 donation to the Young at Heart senior citizens center. The donation was used to help seniors purchase prescriptions and eyeglasses.
Rafael Chavez, 12, had already won a freestyle wrestling state title and a regional crown when he went to Waterloo, Iowa to compete against the nation’s top grapplers at the USA Kids Nationals.
The House Transportation Committee silenced the bill that would prohibit use of handheld phones while driving. The committee voted 7-1 against HB59. If the bill had become law, Wyoming would have joined New York as the only states banning cell phone use by motorists.
A new city logo was being pushed through council. The new logo will be “energetic.” according to Mayor Tim Kaumo. The sunburst will be replaced with White Mountain and have the saying “Rock Springs, A Great Place to Work and Play.”
Actors Mission 627, founded by Geoff Peterson and Sharon Love, will stage its first program ,the one act play by Clifford Odets, “Waiting for Lefty.
The theater, at the time, was located at 627 Pilot Butte, next to Heart to Heart Adult Daycare Center.
“I didn't want to just do community theater. I wanted to do theater that had some kind of political grounding to it,” said Peterson. He added that the play needed to challenge the mind, not only entertain it.
Popular movies in 1992 include “Final Destination 2,” “The Recruit,” “Kangaroo Jack,” and “The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers.”