SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from June 1983, 1993, and 2003.
1983:
“Return of the Jedi” shattered box office records by grossing nearly $24 million during the three-day Memorial Day weekend bringing its total take to $41.1 million, studio officials said.
Cheryl Mackey of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was honored as the Employee of the Month.
Mrs. Paul Oblock Jr. And her infant daughter, Erin Marie, were honored at a baby shower open house at the home of Barbara Wilmetti Zancanella.
Five local girls achieved the highest award given in Junior Girl Scouts: Keri Kumer, Anna Prevedel, Laura Doser, Krystal Hymel and Sara Czaja.
Robert Buman, a Rock Springs resident wanted to open a local museum. While looking for prospective buildings, he contacted various agencies for assistance circulated petitions to gain support for the project.
Frontier airlines announced it would cease air service to Rock Springs and be replaced by new passenger commuter, Combs Airways of Denver.
Nick Collura went fishing for the first time in his life and caught a 501-pound fish.
The Rock Springs Swim Club was more than 1000 points ahead of its nearest competitor during the Rock Springs invitational. Eleven teams competed over the weekend with Rock Springs taking first at the event.
Ben Fajardo was the big winner, with seven trophies, at the little Wyoming karate tournament in Rawlins. The second-degree black belt won two grand champion, three first place, single second and third place trophies.
1993:
Charlie love spoke to the third-grade classes from Northpark Elementary. The students participated in a field trip to Western Wyoming Community College to learn about the dinosaurs.
Shauna Richards, a 1993 Rock Springs High School graduate, attended the Dayton Hamvention in Dayton, Ohio. The hamvention is for people of all ages from all around the world who operate ham radio. Ham radio or amateur radio is an emergency communication system and service.
Ninth grade All Around Students at White Mountain Junior High who were honored included Christy Colgan Marie Fasscio, Aaron Walters, Julie Gerhard Amy Shuss and Jaycey McCurtain.
Brenda Lane, daughter of Jim and Tina Lane, and a Girl Scout from Rock Springs, has been selected to attend a national event Juliette Low Camp in Kansas City. She was one of 24 girl scouts chosen from throughout the country for this event.
In several states, consumers were reporting that they found a syringe in their cans of Pepsi, including Rock Springs resident Peggy Syndergaard. She had purchased a 12-pack of Pepsi at City Market and a syringe stuck to her lip when she took a second swallow. Most of the reports around the country turned out to be a hoax.
Casey Fitzgerald was struck by lightning while getting into his car. His little brother, Justin, was there at the time of the event. No injuries were reported although he suffered pain and headaches for several hours after the incident, which occurred at a friend's house on Madison Drive.
The Oregon Trail Sesquicentennial was the theme for the summer's Red Desert Roundup parade.
The Sweetwater County Transit Authority was chosen to be the subject of a public broadcasting service documentary on public transportation.
Residents demanded to know the reasons the Rock Springs Library was singled out for possible cuts and closing. Others wanted the director disciplined for acting without board approval. The Sweetwater County Library Board's monthly meeting was packed Monday with residents wanting to ensure the Rock Springs Library remains open.
2003:
New laws affecting car seats went into effect. Children must use rear facing car seats until they are 20 pounds and one year of age. Children will be required to use a forward-facing car seat until they are 40 pounds and two years old. Booster seats are required until children are 80 pounds and eight years old. After that the child is required to use a seat belt.
It was a day of reminiscing about days gone by at the Yellowstone Elementary School farewell party. The school was open for 81 years. The generation for teachers and students did not matter, they are sorry Yellowstone School is closing. There were approximately 300 students enrolled at Yellowstone.
Artist Ellen Newell displayed woodcut prints in a series called “The Partygoers.” She was an adjunct professor of printmaking and general art at Western Wyoming Community College. Each image was 24 inches by 36 inches and was printed in five colors using oil-based inks. Her work was displayed at a local business.
TSGT AJ Johnson of Green River recently visited Patsy Sorensen's third grade class at Lincoln Elementary School in Rock Springs. Johnson completed two tours of duty in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. He served as a member of the 130 Engineering and Installation Squadron with the Utah Air National Guard. Johnson had been corresponding with the students since September 11, 2002.
In honor of Arbor Day, several trees were planted near the 56 Nationalities monument on Dewar Drive. A Tree City U.S.A. flag was presented to the city. This marked the 9th year Rock Springs has been declared a Tree City U.S.A.
Word on the Street continued to get local opinions about current issues. In one issue, residents were asked how feasible fiber optics are in Rock Springs homes? Rock Springs resident said, “I think it would be really feasible because I’m on the Internet all the time.”
Promising the gift of silence for people bedeviled by telemarketers, the government launched a national do not call list, intended to block phone sales pitches from nearly all sources.
Rock Springs resident Martin Goicoechea was one of 11 to win the National Endowment of Heritage fellowships worth $20,000 each. He learned to sing from his parents while growing up in a Basque country province in northwestern Spain.