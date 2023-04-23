SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In this month's Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from April 1983, 1993 and 2003.
1983:
Ben Fajardo of Pineda’s Kenpo Karate Club placed first in the soft style forms, second in weapons and 3rd in hard style forms at the 11th annual Dale Pettit open in Salt Lake City.
The Rock Springs Police Department now has two commanders. The city council promoted Robert Overy to the rank of commander. He joins commander Larry Leavitt in the rank.
Rock paintings by two Rock Springs women were on display at the Community Fine Arts Center. The rock paintings were designed by Bonnie Guthrie and Norma Jean Smith.
Outstanding service awards were given at the annual Rock Springs Jaycees banquet. Receiving awards were Arlo Niederer (Outstanding Citizenship Award), Mary Lou Harrawood, (Employee of the Year), Buddy Kaumo (Distinguished Service Award), Bernadine Craft (Outstanding Young Educator), Dennis J Washam (Outstanding Firefighter), Donald Maxwell (Outstanding Law Officer), Leonard Lyppman (Outstanding Religious Leader) and John Carrolo (Booster Award Winner).
The Hispanic Heritage Festival was a rousing “success” according to Committee Chairman James Medina. “The festival exceeded my own expectations,” Medina said. “That place was wall to wall people.” He said that the festival cleared about $4800 which was used to fund annual festivals and established a college scholarship fund for local Hispanics.
Marty Carollo from Green River won the United States Air Force award for Medicine and Health with his entry entitled “A Bacteriological Study of the Mouth, Throat and Lungs of CPR Manikins.” Carollo was competing at the 1983 Wyoming State Science Fair at Casper College.
A second zip code was added for post office box holders served in Rock Springs.
1993:
Annalise Sherry Hughes was born March 8, the first baby of Girl Scouts Week. All Rock Springs Girl Scout troops donated money to buy the gifts.
The annual Jail and Bail hosted by the American Cancer Society was held Thursday, April 1, at the White Mountain Mall. The year's most wanted have committed to raise $500 each in support of cancer research. The local Sheriff's Office and police departments assisted with the fundraiser by bringing “outlaws” such as Jim Arner, Becky Costantino, Debbie Gibbs and Fred Parady to justice.
Western Wyoming Community College Professor Charlie Love led a group of Rock Springs Catholic School boys on a tour of the dinosaur exhibit at the college as part of a dinosaur-themed birthday party for 6-year-old Matthew Hay.
The Community Fine Arts Center featured hand painted Ukrainian eggs and scenic vignette eggs done by five women artists of Sweetwater County. The artists were Terri Larson, Rebecca Arkenberg, Donna Toly, Yvonne Melson and Fern Linton.
Brook Pedri received first in the elementary Division B at the recent Stars of Tomorrow competition. Miss Pedri performed on the piano and accordion. Rock Springs High School student Sarah Smith received first place in the senior division of the Stars of Tomorrow competition with her vocal solo. Cate Oliver received first place in the elementary Division A for her jazz dance performance.
Stephani Fajardo scored 12 points to lead the Pacers to a 23-20 win over the Knicks in the Rock Springs Girls Youth Basketball League.
Brandy Jones and Nonie Metz of Farson-Eden High School were named to the 1993 Wyoming Class 1A State Girls’ Basketball team.
Adam Smith and Albert Battisti finished in third place at the Wyoming State Doubles Racquetball Tournament in Gillette.
Nicole Dunn was crowned as queen and Lonnie Gardea was king at the Green River High School prom. The theme for the Green River prom was “Magic Carpet Ride.”
2003:
Two local emergency medical technicians have returned from the search for debris from the Columbia space shuttle. Sweetwater County firefighters and EMTs Charles Beard and Jerry Graebert returned from Nacogdoches, Texas, where they worked with a medical unit team for two to three weeks.
Seven stop signs, two “Children at Play” signs and two 25 mile per hour speed limit signs will go up in the Westridge Drive area in response to residents' concerns about high traffic and speeding. City Councilman John Cheese said approximately 10 residents attended a neighborhood meeting March 20, wanting 11 stop signs and a crosswalk as well. The concerns rose to a boil following the hit-and-run death of Westridge resident James Ditton.
Western Wyoming Community College professors Craig Thompson and John Collins served as panelists at a Pro-Peace.
A group of Sweetwater County residents were working to get all of the restaurants in Sweetwater County smoke free. Jodie Fowler of Southwest Counseling Service addressed the Green River City Council. Smoke free restaurants and smoke free places can affect a lot of people. Fowler said it isn't a matter of if the restaurants will be smoke-free, but a matter of when.
Myranda Hamm, a member of the Sweetwater Figure Skating Club won two bronze medals for her performance in the artistic and spins categories during the Billings Figure Skating Competition. She took fourth place in the free skate, fifth in compulsory moves and sixth in interpretive.
EN3 John A. Smith of Rock Springs received his U.S. Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Dick Stockton aboard the USS Bridge, which was deployed to the Persian Gulf region.
While Green River High School theater art students held signs of protest outside of their school. Gone are half of the drama schedule and half of the family and consumer science program, among others.
After several months of work, the city of Rock Springs announced their new website – www.rswy.net.
Rock Springs welcomed new police officers, Michael Hanson, Amanda Clawson and Rebecca Lane.