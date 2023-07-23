SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In this month's Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from July 1983, 1993 and 2003.
1983:
Amtrak sent its last regularly scheduled passenger train through Wyoming on July 15, 1983. About 40 residents came out to bid to San Francisco Zephyr farewell. The people would be without passenger train service for the first time in 115 years.
A petition containing more than 40 names of local residents opposed to the city's new fencing ordinance was presented to the Rock Springs City Council. According to the petition, residents objected to the new ordinance prohibiting residents from erecting a fence in a front yard or connecting side yard.
June's Employee of the Month at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was Jack Waters. He worked in the hospital's intensive care unit and was described as “energetic and enthusiastic” by hospital officials.
15-year-old Tammy Browning, a sophomore at Rock Springs High School, was crowned Miss Teen Wyoming in Cheyenne.
Rock Springs karate instructor Ben Fajardo, a second-degree black belt, successfully defended his bantamweight title over the weekend at the Rocky Mountain Professional Karate Association Tournament in Denver. He defended his title in just two rounds of the five-round match.
About 400 professional cowboys were expected to descend on Rock Springs for the annual Red Desert Roundup PRCA Rodeo.
About 400 sites in Sweetwater County were examined as possible entries in the National Historic of Historic Places, including the old City Hall, the former First Security Bank building, Expedition Island and the Union Hall.
Lorainne Legerski retired July night from the JC Penney Company after 19 years of service. She was catalogue supervisor in the North Front Street store and credit/ layaways supervisor and the White Mountain Mall store.
Plans were underway to revive The Grape Festival, a custom brought to Rock Springs from lands across the sea, at the Slovinski Dome.
Delbert Gray took first in a heavyweight black belt division. at a Rock Springs karate tournament.
Greg Tominc, a 1982 Rock Springs High School graduate, went on a one-year international tour with “Up With People,” an international nonprofit educational program based on the belief that participants receive an educational experience and build bridges of communication and understanding of people of all nations.
The top three songs in July 1983 were “Every Breath You Take,” by The Police, “Electric Avenue,” by Eddy Grant and “Flashdance...what a feeling,” by Irene Cara.
Movies playing at the local theaters included “Return of the Jedi,” Superman III,” and “Trading Places.”
1993:
Rock Springs karate competitors took 45 medals home from the Cowboy State Games. The medalists include Richie Dunbar, Matthew Hautala, James Hunter, Cody Smith. Bobby Pineda, Eric Allen, Will Pineda, Matt Lansang, Barbara Smith, Craig Herd and Becky Sellers.
The sales tax collected by the State of Wyoming increased from 3% to 4%, bringing the total tax for Sweetwater County to 5% on items purchased.
Center Mat, a national prep wrestling magazine, ranked Rock Springs seniors Brad Meyer and Cody Fletcher in the top 100 returning senior wrestlers in the nation.
Sweetwater County Health Services had issued an order requiring drinking water to be boiled to deal with contamination in Skyline Village Mobile Home Park’s water supply.
The Rock Springs 7th Grade division team took the bronze medal at the Cowboy State Games in Casper. The girls beat Laramie in the bronze medal game 27-23, after falling to Shoshone, 29-25 and beating Sheridan 32-26.
Cathy Samsel was employee of the month for July 1993 at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital. She worked at the hospital for 18 years and was the materials management supervisor.
The Wyoming Medical Society had named Casper physician John A. Barrasso, M.D. as the 1993 recipient of the Wyeth-Aherst Physician Award.
Accordionists Brooke Pedri and Jared Bertagnolli won two trophies at Rocky Mountain Accordion Society’s 44th annual competition in Denver.
Eric Milledge, a 1993 graduate of the CB12 program at Rock Springs High School, was Wyoming's first place winner in the Very Special Arts Young Soloist Program. During his educational career, he was mainstreamed in choir. He is legally blind and autistic.
The top three songs in July 1993 were “Weak,” by SWV, “That’s the Way Love Goes,” by Janet Jackson and “Whoomp! (There It Is),” by Tag Team.
Movies playing at the local theaters included “Dennis the Menace,” “Last Action Hero,” and “Jurassic Park.”
2003:
One of the newest and biggest attractions is the Wild Horse Loop. Rock Springs Chamber director Dave Hanks said there have been 3800 inquiries about the tour.
Rock Springs Fire Capt. Bill Shalata received the American Legion Wyoming Firefighter of the Year trophy hours after responding to a child in distress call.
The Actors Mission presented, “The Petrified Forest,” a two-act drama about life and gangs during the 1930s depression era and the arid West.
In Jubal Larimore’s column, he explained that lights and sirens are not just for show. “At RSPD, there is an Emergency Response Review Board to examine every time an officer has used respond lights and sirens to a call. This ensures that none of us abuses the authority we’re given in responding to emergency situations.”
The booming area around Gateway Boulevard and Dewar Drive received a conditional use permit for another tenant, Sonic Drive-in.
Daryl Wilfong, a Sweetwater County firefighter, Dennis Washam, Sweetwater County fire warden, and Wayne Silver, deputy fire warden, were certified by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in wildland arson investigation. They were the only three certified and living in Wyoming.
Matt Tellefson joined Chris Hamstra and Ryan Hallermann as the U.S. Men’s Deaf National Soccer Team goalkeepers. The squad traveled to Argentina to compete in a qualifying tournament for the 2005 Deaflympics.
Ken Ballard, a Star Theater employee, was seen taking down speakers at the White Mountain Twin theaters. The theater was in the process of moving to a new location in the White Mountain Mall and will be part of the new Star 8 Stadium. The building was scheduled to be torn down to make room for the new Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar.
The top three songs in July 2003 were “Crazy in Love,” by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z, “Magic Stick,” by Lil’ Kim featuring 50 Cent and “This is the Night,” by Clay Aiken.
Movies playing at the local theaters included “Charlie’s Angels,” with Cameron Diaz, “Finding Nemo,” and “Bruce Almighty.”
