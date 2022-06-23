Blast from the Past: A look back on historic headlines in our community
In this month’s Blast from the Past series, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from June of 1982, 1992 and 2002.
Some of the highlights include Flaming Gorge Days, a record-breaking catch and the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart.
1982:
Because two mail carriers have been bitten by dogs in Rock Springs, the U.S. post office superintendent is urging residents to leash dogs and can find pets during mail deliveries.
Jim Noble, superintendent of postal operations in Rock Springs, said Tuesday that two mail carriers have been bitten by dogs during the past two weeks. He also reported that a total of four carriers have been bitten since last October.
A former Rock Springs basketball star is returning to his hometown to take over the high school basketball team. Gerald Mattinson was formally named head boys basketball coach of the Rock Springs Tigers.
The second and final weekend of flaming gorge days begins with a musical concert at Green River Friday evening and a 1982 celebration ends with a barbecue Sunday afternoon. Micky Gilley and Johnny Lee, a well-known pair of country and western singers, performed at Green River High School stadium.
While some facilities at White Mountain Golf Course are beginning for use the golf course is being used to the maximum. Therefore, city government has approved expansion which will add another nine holes to the existing 18 hole course.
With her husband Prince Charles at her side, Princess Diana gave birth to a 7-pound blue-eyed boy who “cried lustily” as he came into a world where he may someday reign as British king.
Rock Springs Highway Patrolman Steve Watt received a Silver Star for bravery and a Legion of Honor award Wednesday afternoon from the American Police Association Hall of Fame. Watt, who was shot five times March 17th during a search for an armed robbery suspect recently returned to work. The silver star award is the equivalent to a military Bronze Star. The Legion of Honor is equivalent to a military Purple Heart.
1992:
Jeff Bates and Brady Seymour joined fellow Rock Springs Tiger Judd Williams in Newcastle, Australia for a 22-day trip including the down under football bowl. The boys played on the Wyoming team with other state high school seniors for games on June 11th and June 20th against teams from other western states.
J.J. Anselmi caught a 41-pound fish at Flaming Gorge. The National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame proclaimed Anselmi the world record holder.
John Barrasso, M.D. of Casper was named the 1992 national winner of the Ken Alvord Community Service Award. The award was presented at the annual meeting of the National Association of Physician Broadcasters in Chicago.
A relatively new program at the YWCA, the program which began in February 1991, is the teen pregnancy project.The project was developed in response to the high rates of teen pregnancy in Sweetwater County.
Angela Ferry and Jenny Wilmetti, Rock Springs, were elected to the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming Student Senate for the 1992-1993 school season.
Rock Springs teacher Mary Ann Wilcox attended the National Geographic Summer Institute in Washington D.C. The National Geographic. The teachers learned techniques to make geography “come alive into the classroom.”
Facing a possible strike, Amtrak stopped its passenger service through Wyoming. Freight traffic nationwide also could be disrupted if Machinists and other unions walk out at 12:01 a.m. In Wyoming, a strike would affect both Amtrak and Burlington Northern, which haul coal and trona.
Rock Springs resident Mary Amizich was honored for 50 years of newspaper service at the Rocket Miner.
2002:
Local native Tim Kaumo hopes to bring new goals and fresh ideas to the city of Rock Springs as its new mayor.
“I think it’s time to give our community a boost,” Kaumo said. “There are a lot of great people currently working for our city, but I feel a sense of frustration among them.”
His opponent was Shirley Cukale. She said it is time for a change in the right direction. She also said she was willing to put forth a concerted effort for positive changes.
The Young at Heart Senior Citizen Center has decided to move ahead with the process of building a new structure for the center. The new building would be located on the corner of Reagan Ave and Sweetwater Drive.
Promoting hands-on leadership, Chad M. banks has declared his candidacy for Rock Springs City Council in Ward IV.
Elizabeth Smart, 14, was taken from her home in Salt Lake City by gunpoint. Six days into the search for her, police said there are they are no closer to solving the case.
Pending the approval of a grant, low-income people may receive free monthly passes to ride on the Sweetwater County Transit Authority resource buses.
Postal rates increased to 37 cents. The stamps went up by three pennies.