ROCK SPRINGS – In this month’s Blast from the Past series, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1982, 1992 and 2002.
Some of the highlights include the new Family Recreation Center, an unforgettable Easter and the first women’s football team in the county.
1982:
The 4th annual spring recital was presented by 125 Kim Lopiccolo dance students at the East Junior High School auditorium. Featured in the recital were 93 students in a ballet performance and four- and five-year-old students in novelty song and dance presentations. The review will also include a variety of solos, duets, Jazz and tap dances.
Mike Bozner of Rock Springs and Greg Hall of Green River were named to the All-State AA basketball team by the Wyoming State Coaches Association.
Five Rock Springs high school students participated in the state welding competition at Northwest Community College and Powell. The students included Jeff Brubaker, Tim Forde, Mark Lyon. Jay Weidler and Todd Powell.
The City of Rock Springs unveiled the preliminary plans for a second indoor recreation center in the city. The plan was formulated by BRW Inc., a Cheyenne consulting firm.
Michelle Wistisen and Penny Dewey inaugurated the United States Gymnastics Federation on a local level in 1982. Despite the popularity of team sports and the cost of gymnastics equipment, they have attracted 125 youngsters to participate in the new program.
After spending almost three days in the wilderness with little food and no water, Ron and Karen Covey and their two children were safe. The family had planned a 3-hour Easter outing until their Chevy pickup truck got stuck in the Red Desert off State Highway 430. The family received no injuries. The family's vehicle got stuck in snow in a gulley about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The family spent Sunday and Monday night inside the vehicle cab and survived on one sandwich, four Easter eggs, two soda pops, a sleeping bag and a slumber bag.
Time had expired for the city’s remaining parking meters after the Rock Springs City Council voted to eliminate parking meters in the downtown area. Residents who shop and work in the downtown area will no longer have to feed coins into parking meters.
More than 100 protesters with signs lined the entrance road to the Jim Bridger Power plant at 6 a.m. objecting to Pacific Power and Light's selection of a contractor who had hired more than 150 non-union out-of-state workers. The contractors out of state workers were revamping boilers at the Jim Bridger plant.
1992:
Russia and Ukraine called a truce in a war of words over the Black Sea fleet, suspending competing decrees claiming control of its warships and forming a Commission to settle the fight. The agreement was an important step forward to resolving the conflict, which has seriously strained Russian-Ukrainian relations and threatened the unity of the Commonwealth of independent States. Many of the former Soviet republics are setting up their own military forces. The truce was reached during two telephone conversations between Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk.
Johnny Trujillo of Rock Springs scored a second round knockout over Barry Carter of Laramie at the University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium before a crowd of over 3,500 recently. Trujillo was a freshman at the University of Wyoming. He was attending school on a music scholarship. Trujillo was majoring in music education.
Finishing in first place at the Casper Invitational Wrestling tournament for Rock Springs were Levi Gill, Jeremy Gomez, Kevin Kessner and Andy Best.
Brownie Troop #649, weaved Easter baskets out of construction paper and filled the baskets with Easter candy. They donated the baskets to the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen. The large baskets were made for the kitchen help and the small baskets were donated to be placed on each food order to wish everyone eating at the soup kitchen a happy Easter.
The Rock Springs swim team placed first in Division III at the Wyoming State Winter Championships in Riverton.
2002:
A new postage stamp showcasing Wyoming contains no bucking bronco or hat waving cowboy, but state officials endorsed it nevertheless. During an unveiling ceremony at the State Capitol.
Visitors to Sweetwater County may have to pay a higher lodging tax if they stay in hotels and motels. The Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board will discuss. whether or not to raise the county lodging tax or keep it at the current 2% rate.
The Rock Springs High School Theatre Department presented “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in the high school theater.
Senator Craig Thomas recognized the local project “A Million Tears a Million Pennies” while he was in Rock Springs. Students from across the state, in conjunction with hospital auxillaries raised money for the September 11th fund through Ppnny drives at local schools and hospitals. The group raised more than $7,000.
The Rock Springs Outlaws, which was a part of the United Women's Football League, took the field for it’s first-ever game at the Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School. The local team was formed in late 2001 when enough local women tried out for the league.
A group of Green River residents protested the possible construction of an aquarium on the south side of the city. The protesters, who are southside residents of Green River and in fear of their homes being taken away in the event of an aquarium, carried signs and walked the perimeter of City Hall for about 45 minutes.
Pacific Power awarded $2,500 to the Master Gardeners Club at a meeting at the White Mountain Library. The organization educates the public on what trees, shrubs and plants to plant in the high desert area.
Formerly known as Alternative High School, Independence High School had an open house at the old Lowell Elementary school building.