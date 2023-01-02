In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked looked back at headlines and stories from January 1983, 1993 and 2003 such as the new opening of the post office on Foothill Boulevard, first births of the year and the great Ranch dressing spill on I-80.
1983:
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A southwest Wyoming crime spree which left one man injured and two others dead was voted the top story in 1982 by the Daily Rocket Miner news staff. It started in an Evanston motel room where four suspects beat and robbed a 44-year-old South Carolina man. He died a few months later from injuries received in the beating. The three men and a woman traveling West in a rented truck then left Evanston and picked up two stranded motorists on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. Audrey Ditmarrs was strangled to death and her son, Dale Moore, was stabbed 17 times and seriously injured.
The shooting of Wyoming Highway Patrolman Steve Watt was selected the number 2 new story of 1982. He was shot five times by a man accused of holding up a Craig Colorado saving and loan office. Watt lost his left eye after a bullet passed through the windshield of his cruiser, striking him in the face.
The condition of the local economy was also in the news last year when approximately 400 trona mine employees were given their pink slips during 1982. Mine officials said the layoffs were necessitated by reduced demand for soda ash products.
The November general election ranked 6th in the staff news poll. Jack Pugh and Frank Prevedel were elected to the state Senate while Sam Blackwell, Dick Schmidt, Carl Maldonado, James Roth and Anne Strand were chosen to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives. Those elected were all Democrats. Democrats also locked out Republicans into major Sweetwater County races.
Other top news stories in 1982 involved plans by officials in Rock Springs and Green River to build separate indoor recreation facilities, the hiring of new superintendents in both school districts and the creation of a juvenile probation office.
Megan Dawn Afzali of Rock Springs appeared early Saturday morning to become the first baby born in Sweetwater County in 1983.
The new year will usher in a new era for the Rock Springs post office. Beginning Monday Jan. 10, the main post office will be located on Foothill Blvd ending a decades-long stay on Broadway St.
About 30 on and off duty fire officials were called out early Monday morning to fight a blaze which destroyed a downtown laundry. Rock Springs Fire Chief Harvey Cozad said yesterday that firemen were called to fight the blaze at 4:45 AM at Rock Springs Laun-dry Cleaners, 525 Broadway St.
Rock Springs scored 17 of the game's first 20 points and the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the Western Conference hoop standings with a 64-50 triumph over Lander High School.
Steve Case, Dave Schumacher and Shawn Nelson each scored 10 points to help the 4-3 Tigers climb above the .500 level.
1993:
Gina DeBernardi when the grand sweepstakes trophy for the highest overall score in jazz-acrobatic dance at a “I Love Dance” festival in Denver. Miss DeBernardi, 12, also won the 1993 “Sweetheart Award” given only to one dancer among 300 in the festival.
Twin girls were the first babies born in Sweetwater County in 1993. The babies, daughters of Janet and Kevin Deters, Green River, arrived at 4:16 PM and 4:23 PM January one. The first baby, Danielle Rae, weighed five pounds, 13 ounces, and her sister, Morgan Jay, weighed 5 pounds 5 oz. They joined sisters, Alison, 5 and Brandy, 2.
Rock Springs blasted Riverton 52-15 in varsity wrestling.
Terri S. Turnwall, a 3-year veteran employee at the Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County was named January's employee of the month by hospital staff. Mrs. Turnwall was said to have a perfect personality and disposition for her particular job and she was commended for continuing to smile through stressful periods and for helping co-workers through stressful periods “with her wonderful sense of humor.”
Elvis Presley stamps were available at Rock Springs Post Offices. The local offices were nearly sold out of the 40,000 stamps received in the Rock Springs station.
As military action in the Persian Gulf entered it’s second day, members of the American Legion in Rock Springs showed their support. They tied up new yellow ribbons at the Archie Hay post on Broadway, backing the men and women facing peril in the conflict.
School at Rock Springs High School was in session Monday despite the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Senior Larry Demshar, 17, said he supports the ideas King stood for with civil rights. Being in school on the King holiday seems right to Demshar.
“He would want us to be in school” gaining an education, he said.
William Jefferson Clinton was inaugurated the 42nd president of the United States before a cheering crowd of a quarter million, bringing a new generation to power and pledging “to face strong truths and take strong steps.”
2003:
A ranch sized wreck demolished a wrecker truck and a truckload of ranch style dressing on Interstate 80. The wreck, first reported at 10:27 a.m., began with a red Dodge passenger van sliding off the Interstate near mile marker 103 and into a deep ditch.
The first baby of 2003 came into the world nearly two days after Jan.1. Baby boy Sellers, son of Brandy and Ron Sellers of Rock Springs, arrived at Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County at 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 2, weighing in at 7 pounds and 12.9 ounces.
Five young men from Rock Springs and Green River decided to make the most of their summer by lending helping hands to an orphanage in Chihuahua, Mexico. Ross Mahan, National Liebelt, Brandon Jackson, Chris Soderlund and Terry Burwell, all youth from the Rock Springs Christian Church, left Rock Springs on Aug. 16 for the week-long adventure.
Norm and Shirley Stark of Green River shared their experiences of their trip to Egypt with slides and videos sight and sounds at the Sweetwater County Library. They experienced travel by plane, train, camel, riverboat and felucca during the two-week trip.
In it's final home meet of the season, the Tigers swim and dive team went out with a bang. The Tigers defeated Evanston 94-64 on an afternoon when seniors were recognized for their contributions to the team.
When members of the 1041st Engineer Company, Assault Float Bridge, Wyoming Army National Guard leave Rock Springs, they will take with them to support of the entire state of Wyoming.