Blast from the Past: A look back on historic headlines in the community
SWEETWATER COUNTY – In this month’s Blast from the Past series, the Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1982, 1992 and 2002.
Some of the highlights include the great cheese giveaway, the new addition at the Rock Springs Police Department and the 2002 Winter Olympic Games.
1982:
More than 130 Century West residents have petitioned the Rock Spring City Council requesting a zone change in their North Rock Springs neighborhood. The petition, asking for a change from the R-3 designation to a more restrictive R-1 zone was presented to the Council.
The Rock Springs Tigers suffered through several anxious moments before finally subduing Powell 48-45 in the western conference boys’ basketball. Greg Tominc rebounded a missed shot with 51 seconds left and Lonnie Evans scored a free throw at two seconds to provide the winning margin for the visitors. It ended 10 -2 overall and 7-to 1 in the loop.
The Rock Springs High School girls’ basketball team beat Powell 56 - 35.
National DECA Week, honoring the distributive education clubs of American was observed in Rock Springs through February 12th. DECA is a youth-oriented organization operated through public schools which attracts young people to careers in marketing and distribution.
The federal cheese giveaway, which started in California, arrived in Rock Springs. Four-thousand pounds of processed American cheese were unloaded at the Sweetwater County Department of Public Assistance and Social Services Office for distribution to eligible persons. The cheese which came in 140 cases will be distributed under the surplus cheese program announced by Governor Ed Herschler.
In national news, a town in Illinois and another in Massachusetts, have clamped limits on video game playing by young people to stop the children from throwing away their lunch money at amusement arcades or getting involved in drugs.
The community was looking forward to the new police department addition which was scheduled to be completed by early March. The $2 million facility included an indoor rifle range, several holding cells and a complete communications and dispatch center.
Pride I , a sculpture designed by Terry Chambers and constructed by the Bridger Coal Company, was unveiled at a special sculpture placing ceremony in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce office. Pride II, another modern sculpture was placed in Blairtown Park.
More and more Americans are discovering a new way to spend. It's called a debit card and it looks like a credit card, but works like a check.
The School District No.1 board of trustees appointed Don Baumberger from Worland to the position of Superintendent of Schools.
The Rock Springs High school girls’ gymnastics team finished third in the state girls’ gymnastics meet in Douglas. Seniors, Sandy Mozley. Candy Carmine and Tana Smith all turned in personal bests, as did junior Mindy McMullen.
1992:
The Downtown Advisory Committee discussed renovation plans that needed to be built in conjunction with flood plain improvements. The floodplain zone includes the areas along the Bitter and Killpecker Creeks.
Rock Springs High School rebounded from its one game losing streak with a 64 - 35 thrashing of Cheyenne East in girls’ basketball.
April Gomez shot in 14 points and Jeannie McFadden netted 10 to pace the Lady Tigers to their 11th win in 12 games.
The YWCA had their third and last “Equality and Diversity noontime forum at the Park Grill. Foddy Miller Conway and Joe Conway were the speakers.
The Rock Springs Improvement Foundation initiated a contest to come up with suggestions to the City Council for a new city slogan. Gail Mehle placed first for her entry, “City of 56 Nationalities.” Second place went to Julie McNalley for her entry, “High Desert Country.”
Stacy Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cox, of Rock Springs, was chosen as Miss Wyoming American Coed. Miss Cox represented Wyoming in a national competition in Honolulu, HI.
Becky Harris and Rachel Langston, sophomores at Western Wyoming Community College, attended the Wyoming legislative session in Cheyenne as interns. They attended both the reapportionment and regular sessions of the legislature.
Rock Springs High School cakewalked while winning the 18 team Riverton Wrestling tournament in Riverton.
Vicki Costantino, daughter Becky and Den Costantino, was chosen to appear in “Teen” magazine’s March issue as a 1992 Great Model Search Regional semifinalist. The 15-year-old Rock Springs High School junior was among 480 models chosen as semifinalists competing for the 1992 Model Discovery of the Year.
Rock Springs High School defeated Green River in varsity girls' basketball 53 - 51. Kathy Heard's two free throws gave the Lady Tigers an insurmountable lead of 53 - 49 with 43 seconds left to play.
Rick Davenport singed the cords for 29 points to lead Rock Springs High School past Green River 68 to 52.
“Rick had a solid game. He made a lot of big shots and set the tone. Between him and Kevin Wilson, who hit three quick three pointers at the start - that's what set the offensive tone for us,” said Rock Springs High school head basketball coach Bob Legerski.
2002:
Rock Springs High School and Shrine Bowl head coach Jamie Christensen named five Tiger players to his team. John Wendling, Tyler Sidebottom, David White, Matt McIntosh and Ryan Hart. Each accepted their invitations to play in the All-Star game.
Budget, education, and redistricting are at the top of Representative George “Bud” Nelson’s list of hot topics for the 2002 legislative session.
While a top state finish was the goal, the Lady Tigers runner-up spot was not a big disappointment for the team.
“I think the girls did such a good job,” Rock Springs gymnastics coach Sheila Syvrud said. “I think the girls did just a stellar job. We’re so excited.”
Four students at Western Wyoming Community College had the opportunity to serve as legislative interns at the 2002 Wyoming State Legislature.
Jessica Rode, Marlene Bauman, Kristin Lewis, all of Rock Springs, and Kenna Matthews of Evanston learned about state government through observation and by assisting legislators in a variety of tasks.
Thanks to a lesson learned in school, a 15-year-old girl was able to save the life of another student by performing the Heimlich Maneuver.
Mary Kirk, a ninth-grader at White Mountain Junior High School, saved 14-year-old Lauren Carlton’s life during a sixth period fabrics class. Carlton had been choking on a piece of candy the teacher handed out to the students.
Under a layer of fresh snow and a blanket of unprecedented security, America welcomed home the Winter Olympics with an emotional opening tribute to its heroes from the pioneers of the West to the thousands who perished on Sept. 11.
RSHS senior Rob Wilmetti was chosen as a support runner for the Olympic Torch Relay in Casper.
“To be so close to the flame for nearly a mile and hearing people cheer all the way, is something I’ll never forget,” he said.
Jerry Taylor, vice president of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, worked for the Salt Lake Olympic Committee at the Salt Palace Convention Center which was assigned as the Main Media Center. “I am back now and still running on adrenaline. Haven’t slept in two-and-a-half days at all,” said Rock Springs resident Pat Dorigatti about his Olympic torch bearer experience.
The event took place in Downtown Salt Lake City between 1820 S. State and 1700 S. State streets.
“I will try to explain the feeling although at this time words fail me, but I will try.
“I will start with Holy Cow!”
The Winter Olympics may be two hours away from Sweetwater County, but they are close enough for motorists to either stop for a bite to eat, rest in one of the several hotels in the area, or both.
Sweetwater County resident Chuck Jones volunteered for the American Red Cross in Park City. He served as team leader at one of four tents set up by the ARC in Park City to administer medical help to those in need.
With the 2002 Winter Olympic Games just 180 miles away in Utah, local resident Paul Ng and his family couldn’t resist the chance to take in some world class hockey.
“The atmosphere was different than sitting at home and watching TV,” Ng said. “There was a lot of people there.”