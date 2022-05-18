In this month’s Blast from the Past series, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from May of 1982, 1992 and 2002.
Some of the highlights include state, local and county candidates, graduations and the nursing shortage of 2002.
1982:
It was a great weekend for Rock Springs High School golfers. The Tigers maneuvered into first place at the Green River Invitational Friday and then won the Cody Invitational.
Citing a need for greater community representation and more recreational areas, Bonnie Baker, a Green River resident announced Tuesday she will seek the Democratic nomination for the Sweetwater County Commission.
Residents of the 800 block of Center St in Rock Springs have asked the Rock Springs City Council to install a speed bump on Center St to slow down motorists.
A flush valve in a patient’s bathroom at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital broke and sent water cascading through two floors of the four-year-old building, hospital authorities said.
Four Rock Springs men completed the Mile High Marathon in Denver. Warm temperatures and 26 miles, did not prevent Lynn Hutchings, Bob Rasmussen, Ken Fitschen and Bill Bonini from completing the long-distance event.
Junior Princesses for the 1982 Sweetwater-Daggett County Fair included Kandi Banks from Rock Springs and Julie Jensen, Mindi Ringdahl and Salli Terry, all from Green River.
Joe R. Jaramillo, a 46-year-old Green River Police Detective announced his candidacy for the office of Sweetwater County Sheriff.
Eric Huff, 15, was selected as the Rocket Miner’s Carrier of the Month.
Rock Springs High School valedictorian, Amy Marie Johnson spoke to graduates during the commencement exercises in the school gym. Some 250 students received diplomas from Principal Robert Plant.
Movies playing in 1982 were Walt Disney’s Robin Hood, I Ought To Be in Pictures, Josiah and Silent Rage with Chuck Norris.
Popular songs playing on the radio and on MTV in 1982 were “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band, “Caught Up in You” by 38 Special and “Jack & Diane” by John Cougar Mellencamp.
1992:
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon April 30 at the Holiday Inn to introduce the new executive director, Juanita Smith to chamber members.
Lori Consalus was the Employee of the Month at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Fred Parady became the first candidate to announce his intention to seek a seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives for District No. 17.
The Tyrolean Trentini of Wyoming celebrated their traditional Polenta Festa at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Center.
The Rock Springs Freestyle Wrestling Club competed in the state meet in Riverton over the weekend, taking first place.
Rock Springs High School selected cheerleaders included, Vicki Constantino, Frankie Stevenson, Heather Thompson, Christie Ortega, Carrie Oliver and Jaysia Wisniewski.
Governor Mike Sullivan was the keynote speaker at the Western Wyoming Community College graduation.
Brad Bauman, Cody Fletcher, Jeremy Gomez, Kevin Kessner, Cory Knezovich and Brad Meyer claimed first place in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling during the state tournament in Riverton.
At Rock Springs High School, 329 seniors graduated on May 24, 1992.
Graduating seniors from Rock Springs High School collected more than $2,000,000 in scholarship money.
RSHS Activities Director Bud Nelson resigned after 24 years and Mike Lopiccolo, head football coach, resigned to take over Nelson’s position.
Movies playing in 1992 included “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Thunder Heart,” “Basic Instinct” and “Encino Man” with Pauly Shore.
Top five songs in May of 1992 included “Everything About You” by Ugly Kid Joe, “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “My Lovin’” by En Vogue and “Jump” by Kris Kross.
2002:
For the first time in the history of the High School Math Contest, three students tied for overall winner, including Jack Constantino of Rock Springs, Jeremy Chambers of Rock Springs, and Anthony Whitman of Big Piney. They received WWCC scholarships for their accomplishments.
The Rock Springs Kiwanis Club inducted new members during the April 18th meeting. New members include Darcy Punches and Brett Johnson.
Sen. Tex Boggs announced that he will seek a seond term.
David Gray announced his candidacy for Thursday for Sweetwater County Sheriff.
About 200 people attended the Noteworthy Ball, a fundraiser for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 band program. The event raised $15,000 in donations and ticket sales, including an anonymous donation that night.
Rock Springs High School gymnastics team members who competed in the state finals were Erin Curtis, Ashley Cole, Cate Oliver, Erienne Mitchelson and Blayne Olson. They completed a successful season as state runner-ups.
As healthcare organizations across the country celebrate National Nurses Week, discussions turn to the nationwide nursing shortage and what, if anything else and federal government can do to encourage young men and women into the profession.
About 285 degrees and certificates were given out at the Western Wyoming Community College 42nd graduation.
Movies playing at the theaters in 2002 included “The Scorpion King,” “Changing Lanes,” “Life or Something Like It,” “Ice Age” and “Panic Room” with Jodie Foster.