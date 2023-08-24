SWEETWATER COUNTY – In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from August 1983, 1993 and 2003.
1983:
Its significance in commercial and architectural history of Rock Springs has earned the First National Bank building a listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
Jason Aldred was presented with the award after taking eight first places at the Junior Olympic Swimming Championship in Gillette.
Rock Springs Mayor C. Keith West was elected to a second term while newly appointed city Police Chief Fred Becker took over the day-to-day operations of the police department from former Chief Russell Hawke. Both mayor and chief worked out of the city’s new $3 million city hall complex which replaced the city's formerly overcrowded 54-year-old building. A police department addition to city hall was completed in early spring at a cost of $1 million. Construction also began on the second newest park at Blairtown while construction continued on the new Century West Park north of the city. The addition of a city fire department training tower and training building completed the third fire station in the city.
An oil painting by local artist Lynn Robison of Miss Teen Wyoming Tammy Browning was chosen Grand Champion in the advanced art division at the county fair. The portrait of Miss Browning, a 15-year-old sophomore at Rock Springs High School, was painted in oils.
Patrons were able to borrow instant cameras, free of charge, at the public library. The cameras were part of the circulation collection for the public to enjoy.
Two local all-star teams won the first round of the all-star mini tournament at Kiwanis field. Bobby Henderson threw a number hitter to take Rock Springs to a 4-0 victory over Bridger Valley. Henderson had 15 strikeouts during the course of the game. Charlie Barnum and Steve Fernandez both went 3-3 for Rock Springs. Blaine Tate hit a triple for the team.
About 75 members of the Communications Workers of America began a work stoppage at Mountain Bell offices and service centers in Sweetwater County. Pickets paraded in front of the Mountain Bell Business Office at 300 C St. as well as service centers at 100 W Blair Ave. and 2196 Century Blvd. in Rock Springs.
Doug Price replaced Lori Grube as Rock Springs High School volleyball coach. Grube had resigned to stay home and take care of her baby she gave birth to. Grube had not resigned from coaching altogether. She helped her husband, Paul, as an assistant tennis coach at the high school.
Rock Springs resident Ann Gilbert, who drove Car 71, was the first woman in five years of demolition derbies to finish in the winners bracket at the Rock Springs Fire Fires annual event. She placed third in the main event.
1993:
About 60 City Market picketers carried signs and blue whistles, asking residents not to shop at the store. Reports indicated the activities cut the company's business in Sweetwater County between 60 and 90%, depending on which side one talks to. About 35 people picketed at the Green River City Market.
Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County. August Employee of the month was DeVonna Jetmore.
The Rock Springs Little League All Stars beat San Bernardino, California, 11-2, in an opening round game in San Bernardino.
Mark Erramouspe was featured in the national publication of Baseball Weekly. He worked as an umpire in the AA ball.
Laurie Lynn Thoman of Fontenelle was crowned the 1994 Miss Rodeo Wyoming before a record-breaking crowd at the final rodeo performance of the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
Gina DeBernardi, 13, of Rock Springs took first place in the Senior Division Dance at the Wyoming State Fair “Catch a Rising Star” youth talent contest with her interpretation of “Good Lovin’”, in the arena at Douglas.
2003:
Michael P Haffner, a 17-year-old Rock Springs High School senior, received the Seat Belt Survivor Award from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was involved in an automobile accident, but because he was wearing his seat belt, he escaped with relatively minor injuries.
Reno, the Palomino, was living the good life at Eddie Lopez 's home near the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds in Rock Springs. Before Reno was brought to his new home, he was a frightened and hungry stray colt captured during one of the 2001 U.S. Bureau of Land Management wild horse roundups in the Salt Wells herd management area.
Jessie Traylor, 12, earned three second-place finishes at the BMX Great Salt Lake Nationals competition.
Wyoming was one of the five states that had yet to implement an Amber Alert system to help find abducted children and their kidnappers, a foundation for missing children said. The Polly Krass Foundation urged the state to speed up its efforts, saying there was “no excuse why five states cannot join the 45 others that made this a priority.”
Pat Dorigatti won first place at the Wyoming State Archery Association’s State 3D Championships.
Western Wyoming Community College welcomed five new staff members, including Alejandro Cuello, Pamela Payne, Bruce Anderson, Bart Fetz and Brandi Staley.
Tom Jassman, a Rock Springs High School football coach, and Oscar Ericsson, a Tigers track coach, each earned the AFLAC National Assistant Coaches of the Year Award.
Mariah Kathryn Knezovich placed first in Miss Photogenic and third-place with her modeling portfolio at the Wyoming Miss Preteen Pageant in Casper.
Dallas Allen, 8, receive the Life Saver Award from Assistant Fire Chief Scott Kitchner of Sweetwater County Fire District No.1 for getting help for his cousin who was in a four-wheeler accident.
Kasey Thomas and Jeff McCurtain shared top prize. During the 2003 Firefighters Local 1499 Demolition Derby. It was a first.
