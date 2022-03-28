ROCK SPRINGS – In this month’s Blast from the Past series, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from 1982, 1992 and 2002.
Some of the highlights include the interstate speed limit, the new Rock Springs Humane Society facility and the grand opening of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
1982:
Green River High School rode three individual titles to the Class AA State Wrestling championship at Riverton. The Wolves third state title in six years.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s officials investigated a burglary that occurred at the Rusty Wheel Skating Rink. An unknown person broke into the skating rink and removed a Regency police scanner valued at $200 plus $5 worth of candy.
Nestor Trujillo earned the title Rock Springs City Bowling Champion last week during the city men’s tournament. Trujillo earned a title with a 1,892 scratch performance that also netted him the singles handicap title (734) for the single scratch title (701) and all events scratch title. (1,892).
Wyoming motorists apparently will be going 55 mph in Wyoming until the federal government changes the law, after the state House killed a bill Monday to raise the limit to 65 mph.
Rock Springs resident Felix Randall won $385,000 at a casino in the Las Vegas Hilton while he and 10 associates were on a business trip.
Susan Carter scored six points and made a crucial steal in the last two minutes to help Rock Springs High School choke Powell’s upset bid at the Girls Western Regional Tournament in Riverton. The Tigers, who at one point trailed by nine points, defeated the pesky Panthers 44-39 in a tough game.
Wendy Sue Nate, a Walnut Elementary student twirled her umbrella during her Mary Poppins dance and piano solo at the Rock Springs Kiwanis Club’s “Stars of Tomorrow” show. Miss Nate was one of eight contestants in the elementary school division of the program.
Rock Springs High School roared in the semifinals with its biggest win of the season in the Boys Regional Basketball tournament at Riverton. The Tigers (14-5) blasted Worland 65-41, the club’s biggest win since a 22- point decision over Lander.
Don Lightner didn’t realize just how deep his basement was until he unearthed an old mine air shaft at his home on Ridge Avenue. He was just starting to remodel his basement when he discovered an abandoned mine air shaft while knocking down a drywall.
Families of handicapped and disabled people can benefit from a respite care program beginning in March of 1982 in Sweetwater County.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Gary Bailiff was promoted to captain with jurisdiction over the southern portion of the state. Bailiff, who was with the Department for over 17 years, replaced Captain Vijay O’Loughlin, who was retiring from the department.
Four delegates and one alternate delegate were selected from the Rock Springs High School junior class to participate in the American Legion Girls’ State. Those students selected include Amy Beverage, Angie Kershisnik, alternate Sandy Snapp, Lori Bonini and Rhonda Moser.
Movies playing at local theaters included “On Golden Pond,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” “Sharkey’s Machine,” and “Arthur.”
“Bette Davis Eyes” was named song of the year at the third annual National Music Publishers Association Song Awards.
1992:
The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team competed at Campbell County, Cody and Kelly Walsh High schools. Jeannie Smith, a senior on the team, won the Lincoln Douglas debate event at each of these schools.
Chris Salyards placed third in Lincoln Douglas Debate at Campbell County and second in debate at Cody.
Dan Weber competed in the Student Congress event and won first place in this event at Kelly Walsh.
Tory Thornhill and Dotty Zuelsdorff placed second in Duet Interpretation at Cody.
Coach Doug Galvin chose Smith and Shane Southard as Outstanding Forensics Students of the Month.
After nearly 19 years of planning, the new Rock Springs Humane Society hosted an open house February 29th in the new facility. The plan for the facility was first conceived when James Allred bequeathed $50,000 to society in his will. In his memory, his name was placed on the door of the new dog shelter.
A measure acknowledging marijuana has mediciinal uses was killed Tuesday in a Senate committee by senators believing it would send the wrong message.
The Rock Springs High School boys’ swim team defeated Sheridan 185-111 and Riverton 166 — 137 in Riverton.
Davey Clay was the March Honored Employee of the Month at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. According to his employers, Clay, a lab assistant, was hardworking and displayd a cheerful attitude to make the patients feel more comfortable. He also “answered the phone before the second ring, grabbed a tray and be gone in a flash.”
Mike Butcher was unstoppable as Green River High School smashed Rock Springs 73-56 at the South Conference Boys’ Regional Basketball Tournament in Laramie.
Darin Smith of Rock Springs High School won his third straight individual championship at the 1992 Wyoming Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Casper. Smith also claimed titles as sophomore and junior.
The Rock Springs Aerie and Auxiliary No. 151 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles presented a $1000 grant to the Rock Springs Special Olympics School District Team fo the purchase of new uniforms.
Rock Springs High School Senior Ricky Davenport was nominated to the McDonald’s on American High School basketball team.
Members of local unions began protesting at the Pacific Power and Light Office in Rock Springs. A rally by workers was expected to draw hundreds of union members who were protesting the selection of a contractor who hired out of state, non-union employees to work at PP&L’s Jim Bridger Power Plant during an annual three-month shutdown.
Movies playing at local theaters included “Wayne’s World,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” and “Stop Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
Top five songs playing in March of 1992 included “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, “Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson, “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton and “To Be With You” by Mr. Big.
2002:
United Way of Sweetwater County achieves its $1,000,000 fundraising goal for the third consecutive year.
Wyoming’s Congressional delegation has introduced legislation that would name the U.S. Postal Service facility in Rock Springs in honor of former Rep. Teno Roncalio.
The ultrasound imaging services of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County received a three year accreditation of ultrasound. The accreditation is a result of a recent survey by the American College of Radiology.
Around 100 people attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum grand opening. According to the director of the museum, Ruth. Lauritzen, the grand opening was a way for the museum to thank all the people who supported the museum. The public looked at the displays the museum was showing.
Lauritzen said since 1976, the museum was located on the ground floor of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The museum is now located at the Old Green River Post Office. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.
A famed area landmark no longer dots the skyline of the high plains in southwest Wyoming. The nearly 40-year-old water tower at Lucerne Recreation Area was dropped on Thursday, February 28th. It was on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District land.
Geri Vinson received the Outstanding Performance Award for the month of March at Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County. Vinson was a registered nurse, house supervisor and has worked for the hospital since August 9th, 1982.
The winners for Stars of Tomorrow were Emma Gardner, Jennifer Cain and Krysta Kaumo.
Gardner took first place with her winning vocal solo in the Senior Division.
Cain placed first with her vocal solo in the A2 Junior Division.
Kaumo placed first in the A-1 Junior Division for her piano solo performance.
Republican Bill Sniffin ran for governor. He pointed out that his business background as well as years in journalism as qualifications for the position.
4-H celebrated 100 years. Leaders hoped to gain public awareness and generate volunteer community services, while marking its 100th anniversary.
In honor of Disability Awareness Month, the Rock Springs Kiwanis Club hosted an employer recognition luncheon March 28th at the Holiday Inn. The purpose of the luncheon was to recognize and honor the many community businesses, agencies and merchants who participate in the various programs designed to assist the disabled population, by providing either employment or other support services.
Founded in Rock Springs in 1975 to provide much needed services and training for residents with developmental disabilities, Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center had flourished from a one-roomroom business to an organization consisting of several community living sites, a day rehabilitation program and a sheltered workshop.
SWRC offered individualized, goal-oriented programs in case management, residential habilitation, day habilitation, skilled nursing, I-home support and vocational services.
Movie playing at local theaters included “Collateral Damage,” “We Were Soldiers,” “Queen of the Damned,” “Mothman Prophecies,” and “Blackhawk Down.”
Top five songs playing in March of 2002 included “What’s Luv?” by Fat Joe featuring Ashanti, “Always On Time” by Ja Rule featuring Ashanti, “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback, “In the End” by Linkin Park and “Ain’t It Funny” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule.