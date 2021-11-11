ROCK SPRINGS – Jamie Christensen would love to take the game ball from the Class 5A Wyoming High School State Championship, slice it up and give a portion to each player on his team, with a special piece reserved for his entire defensive unit.
Rock Springs’ 36-14 victory over Campbell County (Gillette) on Saturday gave the Tigers back-to-back state titles, earned the team its 22{sup}nd{/sup} consecutive win and created more heroes than an elated head coach Christensen could name.
“I wish I had a game ball for the entire team,” he said. “It wasn’t an individual effort by any means. When we put up a score like that against a football team like Gillette, it’s a great effort all around.”
Stellar individual performances included fullback Matt Romanowski’s 173 rushing yards and a touchdown, tailback Beau Wendling’s 81 yards and two TDs and safety Ben Taylor’s two interceptions, one of which he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
But the real hero may be the Tigers’ defense, which last week made it possible for Rock Springs (11-0) to compete for the title. In the championship game, the Tigers’ intense pass pressure and airtight defensive line kept Gillette quarterback Tanner Kelting off-balance all afternoon. Defensive backs picked off three Kelting passes.
Even more, the Tigers held Gillette’s (7-4) potent offense – which averaged 192.1 rushing yards in 10 games – to a meager 10 yards on the ground, including minus-42 for Kelting. Running back Wes Steiger, who averaged 94 yards per game this season, tallied just 22 yards on eight carries.
No wonder Christensen couldn’t name a single player of the game.
“Our kids came ready to play, they blocked the people we needed to block and tackled the people we needed to tackle,” he said. “A great overall effort, offense, defense and special teams, the whole shootin’ match.”
And they did it all in blustery, Wyoming football weather. Tiger Stadium flags whipped in the 30-mph winds and the previous night’s rain created a soft, muddy field. Unlike in the semifinal when the Tigers’ offense slipped and slid on a partially frozen gridiron, Rock Springs’ runners dug in Saturday and effectively moved the ball against Gillette’s highly-rated defense. The Tigers ran for 297 total yards, unofficially. Through the air, quarterback John Curtis completed two of three passes for seven yards.
“The offensive line did an outstanding job today,” Christensen said. “John did a great job of reading the defense and pitching the ball when it needed to be pitched.”
In the semifinal against Central, the Tigers fell behind 12-2 heading into halftime. It would be the first and only time all season Rock Springs would trail. Against Gillette, the Tigers scored the game’s first 30 points.
The Tigers capitalized on a Camels’ turnover midway through the first quarter. Defensive end Don Siler scooped up a Kelting fumble with 8:13 remaining, giving Rock Springs the ball at the Camels’ 36-yard line. The five-play scoring drive, sparked by Cole Seppie’s 27-yard run, ended in a one-yard Curtis sneak. Seppie’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.
“We came out right away really fired up, ready to play,” Curtis said. “We executed really well and made sure we didn’t start slow this week.”
The Camels strung together a 13-play drive on their next possession, but a stringent Tigers’ defense forced Gillette to turn the ball over on downs. Rock Springs took over on its 31-yard line. A pair of runs by Romanowski – 32 and 19 yards, respectively – set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Wendling, putting the Tigers on top 14-0.
Tigers’ safety Taylor intercepted his first of two passes with just more than nine minutes remaining in the half, setting up the Tigers on Gillette’s 24-yard line. But Rock Springs’ offense couldn’t capitalize on the miscue. Curtis fumbled the ball three plays later on the Camels’ five. Still, the Tigers’ defense broke through and sacked Kelting in his end zone, giving the Tigers two points.
The Tigers’ defense held Gillette to just 47 total offense yards in the first half and didn’t allow a point until the 7:14 mark of the final period. On the Tigers’ first possession of the third quarter, Wendling found a seam, broke four tackles and rambled 64 yards down the far sideline for his second touchdown of the game. The Tigers would go up 30-0 on a 50-yard run by Romanowski with 10 seconds remaining in the third. Rockn Springs registered just three offensive plays in the quarter and scored touchdowns on two of them.
Gillette’s first points came on a 14-yard pass from Kelting to fullback Marcus Smith. With 2:49 remaining in the game, Kelting connected with Aaron Baken on a 22-yard strike across the middle. Between Camels’ scores, Tigers’ safety Taylor picked off his second pass of the day and returned the ball 60 yards into the end zone.
“I’m glad it ended like this,” Taylor said. “It was a lot of hard work and as our last game as a high school football player, I had to make it my best. This was definitely one of my best.”
In last year’s championship game, the Tigers edged the Camels 22-19, for its first title since 1987. This year, Rock Springs controlled the games early and kept pressure on Gillette throughout the afternoon.
“They did a great job,” said Camels’ head coach John Cundall. “I mean, they’ve got a great football squad, they’re coached well and hey, they’re a championship team.”
Before the game, Mike Lopiccolo, Rock Springs activities director, said that Wyoming football programs often use Gillette as a measuring stick of success. Now with back-to-back state titles and winners of 22 straight games, is this Rock Springs team the one by which all others should be measured?
“We’ve got a ways to go,” Christensen said. “Gillette’s been to the championship game five years in a row, that’s unbelievable. We get two and we feel pretty lucky.”
Where do the Tigers go from here?
“I don’t know, take some time off, go to Disneyland,” Christensen joked. “Next year’s going to be fun, but we’ve got some work to do.”
NOTES: Gate receipts for the game were $7,800 and attendance was approximately 2,000, according to Lopiccolo...Fullback Matt Romanowski finished the season with 1,299 yards rushing unofficially and 18 touchdowns...Defensive end Don Siler, playing with a broken finger, recovered a fumble, sacked Kelting and provided the pressure which led to Taylor’s second interception.