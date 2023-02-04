SWEETWATER COUNTY – Green River High School has been named the winner of the 15th annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.
The week-long blood drive competition culminated in the annual Rock Springs High School vs. Green River High School basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2, when GRHS was announced as the winner in between the varsity games.
Each year, RSHS and GRHS hold blood drives and invite community members to participate.
This year, the GRHS Wolves collected 317 pints of blood. The RSHS Tigers collected 311 pints.
Overall, the two schools collected 628 pints of blood. That amount of blood can help save up to 1,800 lives.
Sandy Thomas of Vitalant said that getting to be a part of this yearly tradition is something she always looks forward to.
“My favorite part of my job, in 23 years, is working with the students and the high schools. I enjoy getting to educate them and letting them know what it’s about,” Thomas said. “Also, I get to see them grow. Honestly, I work with the best student councils in the whole state. They know how to do it in Sweetwater County. They do it right.”
In January, Vitalant put out a press release stating the blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dropped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalant. It triggered a blood emergency for the nonprofit blood services provider.
“Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed now to schedule an appointment and donate in the days and weeks ahead to prevent delays for patients who need transfusions. Changes in the way people work, live and play since the start of the pandemic created lasting challenges to maintaining an adequate blood supply.
“As many people continue to work remotely, blood donations at business-hosted blood drives are down by 50% in 2022 from 2019, a decline of 90,000 donations. Overall, the number of people donating with Vitalant has dropped about 20% in the last three years, while patients’ needs remain strong.”
During the annual high school blood drive challenge, each school’s student council helps with the blood drive. The students lend a hand by helping with things like signing the donors in when they show up to the drive, among other things.
GRHS Student Council advisor Marisa DeClercq said that she was happy to see their school win again.
“We would like to thank our community for all of their support because this win would not be possible without them! It is amazing that we could get 311 pints of blood donated in two days and it makes us so happy to be helping such a great cause,” DeClercq said. “We are also so happy to keep the trophy at home in Green River!”
Charlotte Fowler, a senior at GRHS, is the student council president.
“I really enjoy helping people, especially the causes that we support. It makes me feel really good,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling to win, but the real winning piece is saving all of those people’s lives and helping everyone.”
RSHS senior Hudson Garner, also student council president, said that he enjoys the competition and is glad to be a part of a good cause.
“It’s fun to be a part of a bigger cause. It’s fun to have the competition, but it’s also great to know that it’s going toward a great cause,” Garner said.
RSHS Student Council advisor Amberlee Beardsley said that she is glad that the annual competition gives them an opportunity to give back in a big way.
“I love that this is an event where both communities can come together and really make a bigger impact. Hearing that we’ve collected over 8,000 units over the last 15 years is so awesome,” Beardsley said. “I’ve been a blood donor since I was in high school, so I know the importance of donating.
“It makes me really proud to see the work put in by these kids. We’re instilling in them a civic duty, and we’re instilling in them the importance of giving back to our community. This is one of the ways that I feel we can make an impact.”