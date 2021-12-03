...Gusty Winds for Sweetwater County Saturday...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55
mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County
* WHEN...Late Saturday night into early Sunday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly to transportation. Expect control
issues with light and high profile vehicles, including campers
and tractor trailers.
Shane Meats completed a blessing box located in front of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 South Main Street. Community members may leave necessities and non-perishable food items for those in need.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) office at 603 S Main Street is now home to a “Blessing Box” for those in need.
Shane Meats built the box as his Eagle Scout project. He's been working on the box for quite some time and completed it with the help of some donated materials from Home Depot, Bloedorn Lumber Company and CJS SIGNS.
While Meats did most of the work on the project, he was aided by his parents and his older brother, Cole.
The idea for the box come from URA administrative assistant Terri Nations and Meats thought it would be a wonderful way to help the community.
He has been in scouting since he was 7 years old. He's a sophomore at Rock Springs High School. His parents are Tracy and Chris Meats.
The community is encouraged to use the box responsibly. Those who can, are also encouraged to leave non-perishable food items or personal hygiene items for those less fortunate.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com