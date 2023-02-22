SWEETWATER COUNTY – A fierce storm released its fury through Wyoming, shutting down roads, schools, businesses and governmental agencies in Sweetwater County.
Based on an update on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Facebook page, as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, crews were unable to begin snow removal operations due to visibility being so poor. Winds were recorded at 60+ m.p.h. for hours.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, temperatures dropped to –10 on Monday, Feb. 21 as snow fell throughout the night.
By 8:26 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power started receiving outage reports. About 134 residents reported the outage by 9:45 p.m., which was due to heavy snow on trees interfering with power lines.
Due to a report by the NWS, as of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Green River received up to four inches of snow. Most Sweetwater County residents reported seven inches of snow with 3-foot snow drifts in their yards.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office informed residents and visitors that “roads were impassable, with drifts in excess of 4-feet-deep across some county roads and highways. They responded to multiple stranded motorists throughout the county. Officials pleaded with travelers to “obey all road closures and avoid alternate routes” or they would not make it to their destination.
Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners
Keaton West, chairman of the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, noted on Wednesday that “this has been a very challenging winter storm season, particularly in the Wamsutter and Farson areas due to the high winds.
“In anticipation of this particular storm, the Board of County Commissioners discussed and approved sending out a letter to staff highlighting the procedure moving forward given the anticipated impacts during our meeting yesterday,” said West. “Included within that letter was the county policy relative to inclement weather, which leaves the discretion to each department head or elected official to decide how they’d like to address their employees who may be unable to report to work due to inclement weather.”
He added, “Furthermore, it was discussed that our public works director and myself as chairman would visit early this morning on the conditions of the storm and make the decision on closing county offices or not.”
At that time, approximately 6:15 a.m., their director was in Green River. He had traveled over from Rock Springs and West had traveled to work North of Rock Springs.
“Each of us were surprised the conditions weren’t as bad as we had anticipated, and as such, felt as if the weather wasn’t much different from past storms that we’ve had, particularly given the snow load,” West explained. “The bigger concern, as always, is the drifting snow due to our Wyoming winds. Given this, the decision was made to remain open and monitor conditions as the day progressed.”
As citizens had witnessed, the storm progressed within a few hours. West said that they made the call to close county offices such as the courthouse in Green River and the health and human services building in Rock Springs for the safety of their employees at approximately 11 a.m.
“The decision to close county offices was simply made due to deteriorating weather conditions,” West shared. “Visibility was lessening as the winds continued to pick up. We felt it was best to get employees home before conditions continued to worsen.”
West pointed out that these are “difficult, can’t-please-all decisions”, but they do the best they can, given the information they have.
“We wrestle with county operations as a whole and think empathetically when it comes to our hardworking patrol deputies, our around-the-clock road and bridge personnel, search and rescue crews, our custodial and maintenance staff, and all those departments who must show up regardless of any storm or condition, putting their lives in danger to save those of others,” he said. “We care about ALL employees, but the danger within those mentioned are certainly at higher risk than those sitting in an office building.”
As West was communicating with the Rocket Miner about Wednesday’s situation, he was sitting with a crew of skilled individuals at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), where an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been formed, consisting of the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge department, Combined Communications Center, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Emergency Management and SCSO.
“There are residents stuck both on Highway 191 North between Rock Springs and Farson, along with the Wamsutter and Red Desert areas,” West revealed. “Visibility is poor and drifted conditions are making it impassible in many areas, leaving people stuck, stranded, and in serious danger.
“We hope Sweetwater County residents are using their best judgement during storms such as this, while keeping these hard-working crews in their thoughts and prayers. I think I can speak for everyone in thanking them for their dedication, determination, and selflessness in putting their lives on the line in attempt to save others.”
Commissioner Mary Thoman said that she and Robb Slaughter, commissioner, were at the courthouse checking with employees and monitoring the severity of the approaching storm all morning.
“As you know, we have had a series of winter storms since November so it’s difficult to determine how serious any storm may become until it is actually here,” said Thoman. “We saw the increasing wind and snow pelting the front of the courthouse. At the same time, we were coordinating with other county entities and receiving reports of snowdrifts and traffic concerns.”
Thoman added, “At 10:30, we made the decision to close the county buildings and have employees go home.”
Rock Springs Police Department
On Wednesday, Elizabeth Coontz, public information officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, said, “I hope that the community is staying warm, staying safe, and staying inside during this storm.”
“I understand that not everyone has the choice to stay home and to those workers, we appreciate their commitment and responsibility and I hope their travel is safe,” Coontz added. “As a civilian employee, I am especially thankful to all of our first responders that are still out working and providing the necessary services to our community.”
Coontz said that when RSPD sends out their notices to avoid unnecessary travel, they generally get very positive feedback from the public. Usually, the responses include comments such as "I plan to stay home where it's safe" and comments of support for their officers who are out on the roads when others shouldn't be.
“Residents understand that weather here in Wyoming can be unpredictable,” Coontz shared. “Our community understands that if we are recommending that people stay off the roads, it's due to serious concerns. Our travel alerts are just guidelines, we cannot force people to stay home, but the support for RSPD is there and many local businesses and individuals follow these guidelines.”
“Lastly, we are very cautions when issuing the notices to avoid unnecessary travel with the City of Rock Springs and take all of the information we have available to us into consideration before we issue such advisories,” she pointed out.
During the conversation with Coontz, she mentioned that according to the NWS, a blizzard warning was in effect until 11 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 and a wind chill advisory was in place until 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23.
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
According to Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the chamber was open until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Staff was asked not to come in for safety concerns,” said Lee. “It was interesting to watch the amount of traffic that was on Dewar Drive today.”
He added, “I think that the community is responding well to the storm. Business owners care about people first and taking the appropriate actions to ensure safety for their employees and for their customers.”
Lee expressed appreciation of the efforts by the government officials, school districts leaders, first responders, hospital personnel and many workers who are making sure that the community can still function.
Lee said, “Sometimes, nature reminds us how small we are, but here in Sweetwater County, our people show up big when necessary.”