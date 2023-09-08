News Exchange

Powell Tribune

POWELL — With more than 245 million acres of public land within the Bureau of Land Management’s charge, the agency has released a report charting a course for “significant and expanding roles” as one of the largest national providers of outdoor recreation opportunities, the agency announced last week.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus