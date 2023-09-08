Powell Tribune
POWELL — With more than 245 million acres of public land within the Bureau of Land Management’s charge, the agency has released a report charting a course for “significant and expanding roles” as one of the largest national providers of outdoor recreation opportunities, the agency announced last week.
Titled the Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation, the report is meant to facilitate sustainable resource management practices, incorporating the BLM’s mission to “sustain the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
Recreation opportunities on BLM lands annually contribute more than $11 billion in economic output and support more than 70,000 jobs nationwide, according to the agency’s 2022 socioeconomic impact report. And recreational demands are increasing.
In fiscal year 2022, the agency recorded more than 81 million visits, representing a 40% increase in use since 2012, with almost a third of that increase occurring since 2020.
However, while demands on the agency have increased, funding has dropped (per visitor) in that same time period. The BLM’s budget for recreation resources management was $60.2 million in 2022, or 74 cents per visitor, compared to 2012, which was 84 cents per visitor.
Achieving the new vision for the agency requires transforming BLM’s current recreation program, revitalizing and growing a network of partnerships, engaging diverse perspectives and adapting in the face of change, according to the publication.
“At the same time, the bureau must address acute challenges that require prioritizing use of available funds,” the bureau reported, adding, “Within available funding, BLM will strive to build infrastructure and workforce, shift agency culture, and adopt processes necessary to sustain improvement and results over time.”
The bureau plans to seek additional funding sources for recreation that will complement annual federal appropriations. Officials plan to evaluate and leverage the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding, as well as similar state and federal grant funding opportunities that can support recreation projects, develop recreation program investment opportunities for volunteers, donors and corporate sponsorships, and evaluate current fee systems to ensure fees are set appropriately — including expanding use of new fee collection technologies.
The goal is to prioritize landscape health — especially “as the climate crisis worsens and our public lands suffer,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, who was confirmed as the 19th director of the Bureau of Land Management in 2021.
“We’re responding to a booming demand for recreation. We love that you love us. That’s why we recently released a Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation, which we’re taking to the public for ideas on how best to put it into action,” Stone-Manning said as the BLM unveiled the plan. “You can have fun on public lands, and we want to keep it that way while still protecting the lands we all love to visit. That’s going to take collaborative planning and diverse funding. We are committed to both.”
Stone-Manning previously served as chief of staff for former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and as the Director of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, where she led numerous conservation efforts.
The blueprint identifies four strategic pillars: grow and diversify funding for BLM recreation; prioritize and embrace partnerships; expand outreach and establish a culture of inclusion; and meet demand, protect resources and improve access.
Each of the strategies includes an outline of desired outcomes, strategies and partnerships that will serve as the foundation for future recreation management.
“As the BLM welcomes more visitors to its national monuments and conservation areas it must adopt a more proactive approach to manage the cumulative impact of ever-increasing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Center for Western Priorities Director of Campaigns Lauren Bogard in support of the new plans. “The BLM’s Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation acknowledges both the growth and importance of outdoor recreation on public lands while also emphasizing the urgency of protecting those resources from being loved to death.
“The guidance outlined in the Blueprint to develop new partnerships, expand outreach activities, and establish a culture of inclusion will hold the BLM accountable to realize its vision of successful and inclusive outdoor recreation across all BLM-managed public lands,” Bogard said.
Through the Blueprint, the BLM is establishing a new vision to proactively manage for exceptional and unique recreational experiences that invite all to share in the enjoyment and stewardship of their public lands, the bureau announced in its report.
However, the bureau’s blueprint website directs readers to check out state by state reports.
Under Wyoming, most recent updates discuss actions implemented by former Department of Interior Director Ryan Zinke in 2018. Zinke left his post at the end of 2018 amid misconduct allegations after serving for only two years.
Now Zinke, a Republican, is U.S. representative for Montana’s 1st congressional district, winning the post in 2022. Otherwise, Wyoming isn’t mentioned in the report.
According to BLM documents, the bureau manages more than 18.4 million acres of public lands and 40.7 million acres of federal mineral estate in the state.
This story was published on September 7, 2023.
