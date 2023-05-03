Steamboat Mountain road

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area northeast of Rock Springs, Wyoming to motorized vehicles. The closure lasts from May 10 to July 1 to protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas, as indicated in the Green River Resource Management Plan.

