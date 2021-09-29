...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Central and Southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 Pm Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into portions of central and western Wyoming today into
Wednesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs wild horse holding facility is temporarily closed in support of upcoming wild horse gather operations in the Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas in southern Wyoming.
Horses gathered from these herd management areas will be transported to the Rock Springs facility, where they will need time to get comfortable in their new environment and receive veterinary evaluation and care. The closure will remain in place until after we complete this gather and transport the horses to the facility. We will announce when the facility will reopen once we have that information.
During the closure, the facility will not host public tours or adoptions. The public viewing kiosk at the nearby overlook will remain open. This viewing area provides a unique opportunity for visitors to observe all the wild horses on site.
Learn more about the BLM Wyoming wild horse and burro adoption program and the Rock Springs holding facility on our website or by contacting Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292. For more information about BLM Wyoming in general, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.