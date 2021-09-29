BLM Wild Horses
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs wild horse holding facility is temporarily closed in support of upcoming wild horse gather operations in the Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas in southern Wyoming.  

Horses gathered from these herd management areas will be transported to the Rock Springs facility, where they will need time to get comfortable in their new environment and receive veterinary evaluation and care. The closure will remain in place until after we complete this gather and transport the horses to the facility. We will announce when the facility will reopen once we have that information. 

During the closure, the facility will not host public tours or adoptions. The public viewing kiosk at the nearby overlook will remain open. This viewing area provides a unique opportunity for visitors to observe all the wild horses on site. 

Learn more about the BLM Wyoming wild horse and burro adoption program and the Rock Springs holding facility on our website or by contacting Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292. For more information about BLM Wyoming in general, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

