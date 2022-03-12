GREEN RIVER – Green River High School has been named the winner of this year’s state High School Blood Drive Challenge.
During the blood drive competition held between GRHS and Rock Springs High School in January, GRHS won by collecting 295 pints of blood.
The winner of the state competition was announced at the GRHS girls' basketball state game held in Casper during halftime on March 10.
GRHS student council advisor Marisa DeClercq said that participating in the competition is always a fun experience and a worthy cause to help.
“It’s such a good cause to be involved with. We had almost 300 pints of blood donated which does so much, especially for the blood shortage that’s going on,” DeClercq said. “One pint of blood can save three adult lives and seven babies, depending on how it’s used.”
“It’s really cool to know that you’re helping people. It’s also nice knowing that all of our hard work was for a great cause.”
DeClercq said that over the years that the state competition has been held, GRHS and RSHS have won numerous times.
“On the side of the trophy, the have the name of the school that has won each year. I think Gillette has won once, but Green River and Rock Springs have won it all of the other times over the 13 years it’s been held.”
Overall, DeClercq said that the competition is truly a community effort.
“I would like to thank the Green River community and all of our sponsors for helping to make it possible for us to win. It definitely wouldn’t happen without their support.”