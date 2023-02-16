GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Damien Holmes is cheering for a new team come this fall.
Holmes signed his national letter of intent on Thursday, Jan. 16, to cheer for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.
“It feels awesome. I’m very excited to go and see what they got for me,” said the future Blue Hawk.
Holmes got involved in cheerleading his freshman year of high school.
I was on my way to wrestling practice and I really don’t like wrestling. I just didn’t like all of the running and what not. One of my friends asked me to come to cheer practice and I was like, ‘Are there going to be any other boys there?’ She said, ‘Maybe.’ I showed up and there were other boys there so I stayed on the team. I wasn’t very good my freshman year. My sophomore year, I got some friends to join. I think after my sophomore year, I began to take it pretty seriously,” he said.
Holmes said that he was always trying to get more boys involved in cheerleading.
“I tried my best to get as many boys on the team as possible. I played football my junior and senior years, so I would also talk to my teammates, ‘Hey, do you do any winter sports?’ and if the answer was ‘No,’ then I would tell them to come to one cheer practice. Everyone that did come to one practice ended up staying the rest of their high school years,” he said.
He has a lot of fond memories competing and cheering for GRHS.
His most memorable, however, was two years ago when the cheer squad traveled to Florida to compete at the national competition.
“My sophomore when we went and performed at state. We didn’t, but we expected to win. I remember after we were so bummed out. The coach, at the time, came and sat at each table and asked us all how we felt about going to nationals. It wasn’t something that we saw in ourselves since we just lost state, but she saw it in us,” he said.
“Going to nationals was one of the highlights of my life. I remember everything about it and I wish I can relive all over again.”
The GRHS cheer squad isn’t finished yet this season. The state spirit competition is just weeks away, scheduled for March 8 in Casper.
Holmes said with a young team, he just wants to see everyone hit their stunts and have fun.
“Our team goal at state is to hit. We want to hit all of our stunts. If we hit everything, I believe that we will win.”
