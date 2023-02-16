GRHS

Green River senior Damien Holmes signed his national letter of intent on Thursday, Jan. 16, to cheer for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Damien Holmes is cheering for a new team come this fall.

Holmes signed his national letter of intent on Thursday, Jan. 16, to cheer for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus