GREEN RIVER – The students had the opportunity to celebrate during a surprise assembly at Washington Elementary School in Green River on Monday, Sept. 19.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Washington Elementary as one of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
Principal Anne-Marie Covey explained to the pupils that “it’s a very exciting award for the teachers and staff and something we’ll remember for a long time.”
“All of you worked so hard to make this happen. We couldn’t do it without your amazing families too," Covey told the students and staff.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement.
National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
-Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
-Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Washington Elementary School educator Breeun Palmer-Bieber expressed how proud she is to the students.
“This is the most exciting news in all my 17 years of teaching,” said Palmer-Bieber. “This is a big deal because not a lot of Wyoming schools have won this.”
Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan is a 2022 Blue Ribbon Elementary School.
Kendall Valenciano, PTO member, spoke to the children as well.
“This award means the world to me,” Valenciano expressed. “I’m so thankful to be with so many amazing people. This fills me with pride.”
As “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake blasted through the gymnasium, a slideshow of candid photos was presented to the students and staff.
Attendees were briefly spooked by sounds of confetti poppers before parting ways to classrooms.
Craig Barringer, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent, was present during the announcement.
“It’s a remarkable achievement,” said Barringer. “It’s a testament to the work the teachers do and how the parents help them. As you walk in here, you can just feel the positive vibe.”
Trying to hold back the tears, Covey said, “I am just overwhelmed with such pride. It’s an honor to be recognized with this amazing group of people – from our big people to our little people to our families - once again, this is not a one-person show. This is truly a community of learners and it starts with the relationships of caring for one another.
“The parents support us 100% and we can’t ask anything more. They’re the foundation of where we are now. This is a tremendous amount of people who work very hard. I think to be recognized on the national level is something that validates the work we do here. I hope when the kids are older, they will look back and say, ‘That was my elementary school and I was a part of that.’”
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.