ROCK SPRINGS – The 16th annual Blues n’ Brews kicked off Father’s Day weekend at Bunning Park in downtown Rock Springs.
Proceeds went to the revitalization efforts for downtown Rock Springs.
About 30 breweries were on-site to serve samples of their craft beers to locals and visitors including Wind River Brewing Company from Pinedale, Vernal Brewing Company from Vernal, Utah, and Rooster Brewing Company in Ogden, Utah.
Paul and Ronnie Roper, owners of local brewery Bad Joker, were quite busy blasting willing event goers with a mega-sized squirt gun in between pouring.
“We love doing this!” Paul exclaimed. “It’s local, it’s our people and they love to party. We’re also helping in fixing downtown up. It’s important that we keep it looking good.”
Mike Hulen, owner of Square State Brewing in Rock Springs, said, “It’s a beautiful day for the first biggest community gathering. We love pouring for Sweetwater County.”
Hulen is one of the board directors for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
“It is a crucial part of the mission statement of the URA and we’re here to implement it.”
Fostering the economic and social vitality of downtown while preserving our heritage is the agency’s mission statement.
Rock Springs resident Alice McClure and her niece Misty Aragon couldn’t decide which beer to vote on since they had sampled a few “delicious ones.” They caught up with friends they hadn’t seen for quite some time and enjoyed dancing to live music.
Local performer Shandryn Trumble entertained the audience with her original music.
Wy5 was next in the musical line-up. They played familiar jazz and blues tunes.
Chicago native Eddie Turner was the headliner. He was inspired to start playing music when he was 12 years old.
“With the Beatles and the Rollings Stones being big at the time, I figured it would be better than getting hit with a football!” he joked after the show.
Since Turner resides in Denver, he didn’t need to fly to Rock Springs.
“It was great being here tonight,” he expressed. “I forgot how beautiful it is as I was traveling on the highway.”
His weekend performance wasn’t his first in Rock Springs.
“This is a really nice town. Everyone is just as friendly now as they were before.”
For those who are interested in playing music, Turner said, “Go do it! Don’t sit there in your house and practice. The only one who will like it in your house is you. Go out and play. Make mistakes and have a good time.”
Attendees had the opportunity to vote for beer in different categories.