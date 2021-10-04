GREEN RIVER -- The approval to enter into a lease agreement with Southwest Wyoming BMX (SWBMX) is on the agenda to be voted on at Green River City Council meeting on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
BMX is the sport of bicycle motocross, designed as an introduction into regular motocross.
The lease agreement would be for the building, operation and maintenance of a BMX and community pump track at the current location of the Green River Bike Park.
The current bike park was built over 10 years ago.
According to the lease agreement, the bike park can only receive minimal maintenance due to the reduction in staff within the parks department.
If it is approved, the BMX track can provide additional recreational activities to Green River residents. It also has the potential to "stimulate local businesses with tourism during the SWBMX events, which have a regional draw."
The lease agreement states that SWBMX will place a fence around the leased area, and the agreement will cover the month of October 2021 through October 2024.
In addition, any plans for construction or for improvements wanting to be made to the existing bike park that exceed $500 have to be approved by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department.
SWBMX will also be responsible for obtaining any necessary building or construction permits.