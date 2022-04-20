GREEN RIVER -- Southwest Wyoming BMX (SWBMX) requested funding from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Rec Mill to construct a racetrack and community pump track.
Originally, SWBMX asked for $50,000 during their presentation.
The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees had several questions for the representatives of SWBMX at the Board of Trustees regularly scheduled meeting on April 12.
Trustee Steve Core was especially curious about how many bike riders are in Sweetwater County and whether the racetrack would be adequately utilized.
Siobhan Ledford of SWBMX gave an estimate of how many riders participate in the BMX events, but Core’s main focus was how many in the county itself would take advantage of the new racetrack.
“I want to help you. I think this is a good project,” said Core. “I think this fits into the rec mill deal, but I’m just a little concerned about the total cost to the rec mill.”
SWBMX representatives had pointed out that the Green River City Council approved to lease the land that the bike park is currently located at, which is in Stratton Myers Park.
The representatives of SWBMX explained that on this land, they will build a race track to use for BMX events, as well as a community pump track. While the race track will only be used for races and events, the pump track will always be open for residents and visitors to use.
Ledford said if they were to build the track with everything they initially wanted, the cost would be as much as $100,000. They have been able to get equipment and labor donated by businesses throughout the county, which has helped lower the cost.
According to Heather Salinas of SWBMX, the group’s list includes the dirt for the track, fencing for the area, a starting gate which costs $30,000 alone, a canopy for the riders, buildings for registration and bleachers.
“The dirt is going to be the most expensive,” Salinas said.
The only other source of funding for the racetrack comes from donations and fundraising efforts.
Core suggested that SWBMX could possibly ask for funding more around $20,000 and then if they still needed more funding next year, they may visit the board again and ask for more.
The board expressed interest in the project, saying that it fits the rec mill well, but more information on expenses would be helpful to make a final decision and the project itself before approving any amount of funding.
Trustee Tom Wilson pointed out that the racetrack would benefit the community and tourism but wanted to know where the money would come from.
The board also indicated some interest in planning a walk-through on the project on-site to learn more about the race track and pump track. The board voted 7-0 to table the request. They will open it up for discussion at the next meeting on Tuesday, May 10.