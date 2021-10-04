BMX

ROCK SPRINGS -- Southwest Wyoming BMX will be kicking off their Winter Series Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. 

Races are held at Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and spectator admission is free. 

Additional dates in the winter series include:

  • Nov. 5-7, 2021
  • Dec. 10-12, 2021
  • Jan. 28-30, 2022
  • Feb. 25-27, 2022
  • March 25-27, 2022

Throughout the season there will be various qualifying championship races, a scholarship race and a fundraising race for the American Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 

Additionally, prior to the races on Jan. 29-30, 2022, there will be a super camp with BMX professional Burlin Harris. 

BMX riders can register online for the super camp. 

For more information visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com and Southwest Wyoming BMX Facebook page.

