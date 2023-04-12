Boar's Tusk

Boar's Tusk Steakhouse, a new restaurant opening in downtown Rock Springs, received a facade improvement grant from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently. Pictured left to right are (front row) Maria Mortensen (URA Board Chairwoman), Sue Lozier (URA Board Secretary), Rosa Reyna-Pugh (URA Board Member), Daryl Fellbaum, Sue Fellbaum, and Kori Jones (Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse); Back Row - Parker White (executive chef), Murray Hartford and Dan Kalan (all representing Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse)

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse for the for the façade improvements made to their restaurant.

Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse, located at 404 N Street in downtown Rock Springs, completed exterior improvements and interior renovations as they get ready to open their new restaurant. Exterior improvements included the installation of new awnings and exterior lighting. The building has been undergoing renovations for the several months.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus