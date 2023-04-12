Boar's Tusk Steakhouse, a new restaurant opening in downtown Rock Springs, received a facade improvement grant from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently. Pictured left to right are (front row) Maria Mortensen (URA Board Chairwoman), Sue Lozier (URA Board Secretary), Rosa Reyna-Pugh (URA Board Member), Daryl Fellbaum, Sue Fellbaum, and Kori Jones (Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse); Back Row - Parker White (executive chef), Murray Hartford and Dan Kalan (all representing Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse)
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently presented a check to Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse for the for the façade improvements made to their restaurant.
Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse, located at 404 N Street in downtown Rock Springs, completed exterior improvements and interior renovations as they get ready to open their new restaurant. Exterior improvements included the installation of new awnings and exterior lighting. The building has been undergoing renovations for the several months.
Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse is a full service restaurant located in Downtown Rock Springs. They will open on Wednesday, April 19 and will be open Tuesdays thru Saturdays 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. with dinner available 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. They will close on Sundays and Mondays.
In order to make sure all of their guests have a great dining experience, the restaurant will be reservation only until further notice. Reservations can made at BuzzTable.com.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA provides a Façade Improvement Grant to building owners in the downtown area. The grant entitles the applicant up to $6,000.00 reimbursement towards the total cost façade improvement projects and paint; it’s a matching grant, which requires the applicant to pay at minimum of 50% of the total cost of the improvements. The Façade Improvement Grant pertains to exterior improvements only and can be applied to a front, side, or rear facade provided it faces a public street or parking area.
Each year, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA holds several fundraising events. The funds generated by those events are used for the betterment of the Downtown area including the issuance of Façade Improvement Grants to qualifying buildings.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Economic Vitality, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com