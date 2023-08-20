Harry “JT” Boback, a Mississippi State College of Education graduate student is kicking off the Fall 2023 semester by joining the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Magnolia Clinical Scholars Training Program. After he graduated from Green River High School in 2010, he attended University of Wyoming and obtained two B.S. degreesin 2017, one in psychology and the other in sociology.
Photo Courtesy of Mississippi State University/Megan Bean
STARKSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI -- Harry “JT” Boback, a Mississippi State College of Education graduate student is kicking off the Fall 2023 semester by joining the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Magnolia Clinical Scholars Training Program.
After Boback graduated from Green River High School in 2010, he attended University of Wyoming and obtained two B.S. degrees in 2017, one in psychology and the other in sociology.
According to a press release, Bobak is in his final year in MSU’s School Psychology Ph.D. program. His advisor, Kayla Bates-Brantley, nominated him for the program.
Regarding mental health, he told the Rocket Miner that a lot of people ask themselves how they can live their best life.
“The answer is different for everyone, but we can all enhance our best and worst qualities,” said Boback.
Having grown up and lived in Sweetwater and Albany counties the first 27 years, he said that he is “acutely aware of the mental health issues plaguing the state.”
“Encouraging people in our state is not enough, we're too stubborn,” Boback pointed out. “Until the narrative changes within our ‘Wyoming Tough’ motto to recognize resiliency beyond our physical health but include emotional and mental health, the problem will remain.”
“If we want mental health to become a priority conversation in this state, it starts with our high school and undergraduate population,” he added, noting that these career paths are not a priority within our high school or university education.
He advises those interested in this field that they should find human development volunteer opportunities like Special Olympics, daycares and nursing homes.
“For those uninterested, understand life is a continual revolving door of human interaction, and psychology will benefit you no matter what.”
Boback said he was inspired to pursue a career in psychology because of his love for coaching athletics, specifically, working with Special Olympics athletes.
“The most important lesson I have learned is patience with clients,” he shared. “I primarily work with children with disabilities and have experienced very tough days.”
Established in 1903, MSU’s College of Education is home to five academic departments, one research unit and numerous service units. For more, visit www.educ.msstate.edu.
