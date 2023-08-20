TJ Boback

Harry “JT” Boback, a Mississippi State College of Education graduate student is kicking off the Fall 2023 semester by joining the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Magnolia Clinical Scholars Training Program. After he graduated from Green River High School in 2010, he attended University of Wyoming and obtained two B.S. degrees in 2017, one in psychology and the other in sociology. 

 Photo Courtesy of Mississippi State University/Megan Bean

