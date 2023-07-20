ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theater for Youth will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m, at Western Theater.
Admission is free.
Director Jaron Sherada is the director and a 2023 Western Wyoming Community College graduate. He will be attending Weber State as a musical theater major with emphasis in theater education.
“I’ve been involved with BOCES since I was a little kid,” said Sherada. “I developed a lot of my skills through BOCES and it gave me opportunities that I wouldn't have been able to receive elsewhere.
“It taught me a lot about the other side of the stage such as directing.”
He added, “It's been a lot of fun. Getting to see the magic and watching these kids bring my ideas and thoughts to life on stage is amazing.”
He pointed out that their energy is contagious and that he’s thankful for the support he’s received from the young performers, their parents and the community.
“The hard work these kids are putting into this show has really paid off,” he expressed, noting that they had only 13 days of rehearsals before opening night. “To put a show together in less than two weeks is incredible. The hard work they put in really makes the magic happen.”
Eric-Richard de Lora, professor of musical theatre at Western, mentors Western students in stage direction, music direction, choreography, production design and stage management who work with the young performers. Creating opportunities for Western students to explore theatre education experiences with the young performers and allowing the younger students to learn from older mentors is the foundation of the program.