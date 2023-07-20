stage

BOCES Summer Theater for Youth presents "Beauty and the Beast" at Western Theater, Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. There is no charge to see the performance.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theater for Youth will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m, at Western Theater.

Admission is free.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus