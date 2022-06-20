ROCK SPRINGS – The Bitter Sweet Bombshells hosted its first home bout since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Sweetwater County Roller Derby team gave fans at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center a show on Saturday, June 18, as they faced the Freemont County Cherry Bombs.

The Bombshells rolled their way to victory, defeating Freemont County, 150-81.

BOB was named the Most Valuable Blocker of the contest, while Freeky was named the Most Valuable Jammer.

