Bombshells run circles around Cherry Bombs Jun 20, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Sweetwater County Roller Derby team gave fans at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center a show on Saturday, June 18, as they faced the Freemont County Cherry Bombs. Rocket Miner Photo by Nicole Malicoat Rocket Miner Photo by Nicole Malicoat Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Bitter Sweet Bombshells hosted its first home bout since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.The Sweetwater County Roller Derby team gave fans at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center a show on Saturday, June 18, as they faced the Freemont County Cherry Bombs.The Bombshells rolled their way to victory, defeating Freemont County, 150-81.BOB was named the Most Valuable Blocker of the contest, while Freeky was named the Most Valuable Jammer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bombshell Roller Derby Sport Bout Cherry Bombs Fan Freemont County Bob Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.