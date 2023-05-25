...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center was recently gifted a generous donation of 48 blankets, care packages and port pillows for patients from the Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869.
This project was led by senior patrol leader, Tiana Lester, as part of her Eagle Scout project.
“I started making these in January and then was able to get the rest of our troop involved in this project,” Lester explained.
The care packages that the troop put together include water bottles, candies, crossword puzzles and socks and will be offered to current and future patients.
The port pillows, made to protect a patient’s port in case of an accident, are for chemotherapy patients to use while traveling in a vehicle. The donated blankets will be given to current patients.
“We love that the community supports our cancer patients and are so grateful for their donations. It’s gifts like this that we can then give to our patients that really elevate our patient’s experience and help them feel more comfortable while receiving treatment,” said Tasha Harris, the director of Radiation Oncology.
The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center just recently started its second clinical trial through SWOG, a federally funded program by the National Cancer Institute.
This trial focuses on reaching rural cancer survivors who smoke using test-based cessation interventions by studying the effectiveness of a quit-smoking text-based program for rural cancer patients.
The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, an affiliate of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a range of services and specialties including hematology and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion area, radiation oncology, radiology, specialty laboratory services and various medical and surgical specialties.
In addition, the cancer center also includes a licensed clinical social worker, a registered dietitian, a patient financial navigator, a lymphedema therapist and a genetic counselor.
To learn more about the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, make a donation, or learn about ways to get involved, contact Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com or by calling 307-352-8234.