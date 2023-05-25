Image one

 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center was recently gifted a generous donation of 48 blankets, care packages and port pillows for patients from the Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869.

This project was led by senior patrol leader, Tiana Lester, as part of her Eagle Scout project.

