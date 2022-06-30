ROCK SPRINGS —Bradley Chrisman is looking to bring his work ethic to the Rock Springs City Council as he runs for ward III in the upcoming 2022 election.
“I’ve worked for everything that I’ve gotten in life.”
Chrisman said the reasoning behind his decision to run for city council came from him wanting to give back to the community.
“I used to be a volunteer firefighter when I was younger. So, I want to be able to serve my community again,” he said. “A friend of mine asked if I wanted to run for Rock Springs City Council. I’ve never run for any kind of office but I thought that I would give it a try.”
If Chrisman were to be elected to city council, he said that there are some things that he would like to see accomplished.
“The Bitter Creek project that they have going is something that I would like to see followed through with and seen to completion. Also, I would like for projects like the bank building in the downtown Rock Springs area to get completed,” Chrisman said. “That area of Rock Springs has a really long history. I think we need to see more projects like that.”
He said that he is still “green” when it comes to his knowledge of politics but he wants to continue learning and wants to make a difference in the community.
Green also said that he would implement his hard work ethic into the work done on city council, if elected.
“I am a very community oriented individual. I believe in integrity, honesty and transparency. I believe that the council needs new individuals with new ideas. Our economy is hurting due to the lack of work in the oil and gas industry,” Chrisman said. “I believe that as a city and a community, we have a lot to offer other industries.
“I believe in diligent work and research into the issues this city faces and the ability to make intelligent decisions. I also believe in being a voice for my constituents in my ward. I want to bring forward the things that the individuals in my ward see as issues.”
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.