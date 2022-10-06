SWEETWATER COUNTY – The month of October, also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was kicked off by the two Paint the Town Pink events held in Rock Springs and Green River.

In Rock Springs on Monday, Oct. 3, and in Green River on Tuesday, Oct. 4, representatives from Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were on-site to provide information about different cancers. They also assisted residents in making appointments for cancer screenings.

