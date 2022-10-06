Medical representatives of Sweetwater County and residents gathered to spread breast cancer awareness and support during the Paint the Town Pink kick-off event at the Clock Tower Plaza in downtown Green River.
Green River resident Wayne Glass tied a ribbon for his father. Glass' best friend Cliff Walgren recalled the good times he's had with Glass and his family.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
YWCA executive director Melinda Bass tied a ribbon onto the fence at the Rock Springs Paint the Town Pink event in honor of a family member.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Medical representatives of Sweetwater County and residents gathered to spread breast cancer awareness and support during the Paint the Town Pink kick-off event at the Clock Tower Plaza in downtown Green River.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The month of October, also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was kicked off by the two Paint the Town Pink events held in Rock Springs and Green River.
In Rock Springs on Monday, Oct. 3, and in Green River on Tuesday, Oct. 4, representatives from Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were on-site to provide information about different cancers. They also assisted residents in making appointments for cancer screenings.
In Rock Springs, the public was invited to come by the Mayor’s Tree near Bunning Park to tie a ribbon on a fence in order to honor a loved one that has been affected by cancer.
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center director Tasha Harris said that holding this type of event is important for spreading awareness and getting people scheduled for cancer screenings.
“This event is being held in an effort to raise awareness for all types of cancer and the importance of screenings. Early detection is huge when it comes to cancer,” Harris said. “If you catch it earlier, your chances of survival go way up and the treatment is better to get through.
“We just want to really encourage people to get their screenings. Also, doing something like this gives us a chance to remember those people who are loved ones that have had cancer; that’s why we have the ribbon tying. You can tie a ribbon in honor of someone.”
Foundation executive director Tiffany Marshall said, “This is our fifth year holding our Paint the Town Pink initiative. We’re able to do it because we partner with the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Foundation. They grant us money to put this type of event on.”
Marshall said that this year, instead of using some of the grant money to host an event, they decided to put it toward patient use.
“Our grant was two-fold this year. One was to do the ribbon tying and our Paint the Town Pink event. Secondly, it was to provide funding for gas vouchers or cards and lodging,” Marshall said. “When we have our patients that have to go down to Salt Lake City for specialty appointments and surgeries, we can help them pay for those things so they don’t have to have that additional burden.”
During the event, mayor Tim Kaumo read a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
At the Green River Paint the Town Pink event, the community was invited to gather at the Clock Tower Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
As drivers acknowledged the group in pink attire by honking, residents tied a colored ribbon to the fence, facing East Flaming Gorge Way, to recognize survivors. They also chose a ribbon for those who are battling cancer or for a loved one who passed away from cancer.
Green River resident Wayne Glass tied a ribbon for his father.
“He partied until the very end,” said Glass as he smiled. “He was amazing.”
“We want to keep doing this because it’s so meaningful to these people,” said Eva Wasseen, a nurse in the radiation oncology department at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. “Every year is special.”
Lena Warren, director of community outreach at MHSC, said “Our goal is to draw attention to cancer screenings. The sooner it’s found, the easier it is to treat it. Don’t wait.
“We even have a program to help people financially or those who are uninsured.”
Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in front of local and visiting observers.
“The biggest thing is prevention,” said Rust. “Early detection is important to detect the disease. And those who get the disease will get the support they need from the community.”
“The medical community deserves a lot of thanks in this. There are so many ways to educate everyone and they’ve done a phenomenal job doing so.”
Tracie Soler, director of medical imaging at MHSC, is a survivor of colon cancer.
“You hear that ‘C’ word and you freeze up,” said Soler. “My first thought was ‘But I have so much to live for!’”
She added “They caught it in time. I swear, it was divine intervention because I was able to have surgery the day after they discovered the cancer.”
Soler described the mass to be the size of a baseball.
According to her oncologist, it had grown over six or seven years.
“I dismissed the symptoms,” Soler shared. “I learned my lesson. Don’t put off any type of screenings.