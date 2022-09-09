dresses

Brenda's Closet is hosting "Say Yes to Your Dress" on Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River. Reservations to see and try on dresses must be made on their Facebook page. There are still a few openings. 

 Photo Courtesy of Brenda's Closet

GREEN RIVER -- The students from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are preparing to attend their homecoming dance in the upcoming weeks.

However, some girls may stay home due to the high cost of dresses.

