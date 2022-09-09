GREEN RIVER -- The students from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are preparing to attend their homecoming dance in the upcoming weeks.
However, some girls may stay home due to the high cost of dresses.
Since a large number of people are in need, Brenda's Closet provides a low-cost rental of gowns.
By searching Brenda's Closet on Facebook, girls can find this organization that helps young ladies in attending homecoming feel beautiful and confident.
Brenda's Closet, which is located at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River, is hosting "Say Yes to Your Dress" on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the post, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Reservations must be made through their Facebook page.
Gift bags with coupons to local businesses and other goodies will be given to the first 20 attendees.
There are several sizes, colors and styles that homecoming attendees can choose from.
According to Susan Dansereau, unit president of American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, there are still openings.
"We want it to be a semi-annual event to give girls options for Homecoming, Winter Ball, prom and other formal events," said Dansereau. "A lot can add up fast for some families. No one should be burdened by the cost of a dress.
"Some can't travel for a dress since they can't afford the high gas prices."
Dansereau said that she and the volunteers enjoy seeing the girls get excited to pick out a dress.
"It makes them feel special," she shared. "This is a good way to give back to the community and there's obviously a need for it due to the current economic situations."
She added, "It also relieves some stress for those families and lets them focus on other day-to-day needs."
Dansereau said that booking a reservation to see and try on dresses is easy.
Brenda's Closet is located at 38 N. Center Street in Green River.
After the event, attendees just drop the dress off to Brenda's Closet and the volunteers will take care of cleaning.
