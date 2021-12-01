Brenli

Rock Springs High School basketball standout Brenli Jenkins headlines the list of student athletes who made the girls' varsity roster. 

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School head coach Ramiro Candelaria has announced the roster for the girls’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season, headlined by Wyoming's No. 1 recruit Brenli Jenkins.

Coach Candelaria says that the final roster cuts came down to whether a player could meet certain “expectations”.

“The decision-making process for picking our team is always based first on if the player will fit and uphold our standard and expectations. If they make that cut then we do our best to place them on teams/levels that will position them to best develop.”

The Lady Tigers went 3-18 last year but Coach Candelaria is expecting this “hungry” group of student athletes to improve on last season.

“Every year is special,” Candelaria said on what makes this group of student athletes special. “We have a great young group that is hungry and soaking up everything we’re asking of them. Our senior veterans, Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James, have been starting or playing varsity for us since their freshman year. We have one more senior, Timberly Hamblin, and our one junior, Ashely Anderson. The rest are sophomores and a freshman that are competing every day trying to earn their stripes.”

The following are all the players selected for the girls’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season:

Seniors

Brenli Jenkins

Kamrynn James

Timberly Hamblin

Juniors

Ashley Anderson

Sophomore

Ella Brewster

Kassidi Webb

Janessa Hanson

Brooklin Berry

Karlie Nandrup

Kayleigh Lionberger

Sydnee Harris

Ally Willoughby

Abby Jones

Freshman

Emma Asay

The Lady Tigers start their season on Thursday, Dec. 9, in a three day tournament in Casper. 

