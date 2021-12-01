ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School head coach Ramiro Candelaria has announced the roster for the girls’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season, headlined by Wyoming's No. 1 recruit Brenli Jenkins.
Coach Candelaria says that the final roster cuts came down to whether a player could meet certain “expectations”.
“The decision-making process for picking our team is always based first on if the player will fit and uphold our standard and expectations. If they make that cut then we do our best to place them on teams/levels that will position them to best develop.”
The Lady Tigers went 3-18 last year but Coach Candelaria is expecting this “hungry” group of student athletes to improve on last season.
“Every year is special,” Candelaria said on what makes this group of student athletes special. “We have a great young group that is hungry and soaking up everything we’re asking of them. Our senior veterans, Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James, have been starting or playing varsity for us since their freshman year. We have one more senior, Timberly Hamblin, and our one junior, Ashely Anderson. The rest are sophomores and a freshman that are competing every day trying to earn their stripes.”
The following are all the players selected for the girls’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season:
Seniors
Brenli Jenkins
Kamrynn James
Timberly Hamblin
Juniors
Ashley Anderson
Sophomore
Ella Brewster
Kassidi Webb
Janessa Hanson
Brooklin Berry
Karlie Nandrup
Kayleigh Lionberger
Sydnee Harris
Ally Willoughby
Abby Jones
Freshman
Emma Asay
The Lady Tigers start their season on Thursday, Dec. 9, in a three day tournament in Casper.