...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 27 to 31, with 21 to 26 in the far west
valleys and basins.
* WHERE...Most lower elevation locations in Fremont, Sweetwater,
Sublette, and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN...Late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Lincoln counties where a hard
freeze across a wide area is possible. In Fremont and Sublette
counties, locations near rivers and creeks will be coldest with
possible overnight lows around 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The pending mass layoffs at Bridger Coal Company is on the agenda to be discussed at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday.
As of Nov. 19, 2021, Bridger Coal Company will be closing its underground mining operation at Point of Rocks permanently. There will be a total of 94 employees affected by the closure, 26 management positions and 68 union positions.
Also on the meeting's agenda is a grant application through the Charitable Giving and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.
Fire Chief Jim Wamsley is requesting to apply for the grant in order to use the funds for the purchase of sandbag filling devices.
The devices can be used to aid the community in preparation for events like flash floods.
Mayor Timothy Kuamo will be presented with a proclamation to sign that will designate Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2021 as Diaper Need Awareness Week. The proclamation is meant to shine a light on the fact that some families in Rock Springs struggle with having a sufficient supply of clean diapers for infants and toddlers.
The Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming in Rock Springs has worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to increase the amount of diaper distributions for families in need.
The proclamation encourages residents in Rock Springs to do what they can to support the diaper banks and drives that serve the community.