ROCK SPRINGS — Families of students attending Overland Head Start in Rock Springs and community members were invited to attend the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Following the ribbon cutting, those in attendance were treated to dinner and following dinner, school district administration delivered speeches.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 superintendent Kelly McGovern thanked the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and others in the community who have helped with the school.
“Without them, we would not have Overland Elementary.”
She also said that it was important to keep all of the business within the state of Wyoming and as local as they could. During her speech, McGovern also thanked the local businesses who had a hand in the project.
Following McGovern’s speech, Overland Head Start director Lisa DeBernardi also addressed those in attendance.
“I want to thank all those who helped transform this building for our students. I’ve seen how hard everyone has worked on it for us. It is very much appreciated. When I started my journey as the director five years ago, I had no idea what kind of a ride I was in for,” DeBernardi said.
“I didn’t know much about head start. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just preschool; teaching kids their ABCs and 123s. I can do that.’ But head start is so much more than just a preschool. This head start team empowers families by offering comprehensive services that support their child’s education, nutrition and social, emotional and physical needs.”
DeBernardi said that the program currently provides services to 100 eligible children and their families.
There are currently six classrooms: one in Green River and five in the Overland Head Start building in Rock Springs. She said that they have future hopes to add more.