Paint the town Pink
Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — Bring on the pink! It’s time to paint our towns.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to invite the community to help kick off Paint the Town Pink as we proclaim October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A series of events will take place including the annual decorating contests among Rock Springs and Green River businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus