ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs artist wanted to create a safe place for artists in the LGBT community to show their work. She also wanted to create a place for allies of the LGBT community to show their visible support.

A new exhibition made its one-of-a-kind debut on Saturday, June 3, at White Mountain Library, featuring artwork by LGBQTIA+ individuals and their allies, celebrating Pride Month. The theme is celebrating joy with rainbow art.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus