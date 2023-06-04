Angie Rounds, left, and Karla Valencia, right, look at artwork by Amber Marie Hunt, exhibition coordinator and curator of the inaugural "Celebrate Joy," a collection of art by LGBT artists and their allies. The public can view the artwork at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs throughout the month of June.
Angie Rounds, left, and Karla Valencia, right, look at artwork by Amber Marie Hunt, exhibition coordinator and curator of the inaugural "Celebrate Joy," a collection of art by LGBT artists and their allies. The public can view the artwork at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs throughout the month of June.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs artist wanted to create a safe place for artists in the LGBT community to show their work. She also wanted to create a place for allies of the LGBT community to show their visible support.
A new exhibition made its one-of-a-kind debut on Saturday, June 3, at White Mountain Library, featuring artwork by LGBQTIA+ individuals and their allies, celebrating Pride Month. The theme is celebrating joy with rainbow art.